video with 7 million and counting

In addition to the iconic looks of its characters and the moving stories in each of its films, the truth is that the songs and soundtracks of Disney films have become the favorites of children and adults for several decades. After the boom of “Libre Soy” from the movie Frozen and “Hakuna Matata” from “The Lion King”, comes the song “No se Habla de Bruno” from the Oscar-winning movie “Encanto”. Although it is not the main song of the film, the truth is that it has managed to fascinate millions of people in the world with its Caribbean rhythm, becoming the song of the season.

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has also succumbed to this song, and does not stop performing it at any time of the day. The 8-year-old girl has declared herself a fan of the new Disney theme, and through the social networks of her famous mother, the little girl has shown her talent for singing by perfectly interpreting this song together with one of her best friends called Ryan, while they were on a car trip.





“North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And still (the song) is in my head lol”, wrote the most famous of the Kardashians in the title of the video where both children appear singing the theme of the movie “Encanto”, obviously in its English version.

The Skims CEO tagged her great friend and advertising specialist, Tracy Romulus, who is the mother of Nort’s friend Ryan, in the post.h. At the moment, the video has more than 8.4 million views on his Instagram account, and more than 22,000 comments in just 24 hours. A real madness!

Among the most prominent comments on the post is that of North West’s aunt, Khloé Kardashian, who posted the following: I’m crying! Come on North! Come on Ryan! They are super stars”, ensuring that her niece is a complete pop star. In addition to Khloé’s comment, thousands of people have stopped by to praise North’s singing abilities, stating that she inherited her father’s musical talents: “North will definitely be a singer in the future!”, “North is the twin from her dad, I love her”, “My God, the hand gestures… this will be the beginning of her stardom”, “Like father, like daughter”, “Listen to North’s ‘flow’, it’s identical to his father”, were just some of the comments posted by fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on Kim Kardashian’s account.

This wouldn’t be the first time North has shown off her singing skills as, in 2020, the little girl sang a few songs during Kanye West’s clothing and shoe firm Yeezy Season 8 fashion show. During North’s presentation at the parade, Kim Kardashian could not contain her emotion and began to cry, showing the pride she feels for her firstborn.