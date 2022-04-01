Vicky and Katrina on Vacation. Vicky and Katrina on vacation

Bollywood’s most loved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a grand ceremony. Ever since they got married, fans are excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite couple. These days this star couple is enjoying their vacation by taking time out from their busy schedule. Recently, Vicky Kaushal has shared stunning pictures from his vacation on social media. Let’s show you.

First of all, let us know that, on 9 December 2021, Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in a royal style at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. Before this, both of them were secretly dating each other for a long time. However, both of them never confirmed it.

Now let’s talk about the latest pictures of the actor. Actually, Vicky Kaushal has shared some pictures of his romantic vacation with Katrina Kaif from his Insta handle on April 1, 2022. In one photo, Vicky is seen posing in front of the sea, while in another picture, he is seen sitting in the arms of his loving wife Katrina Kaif. Where, Vicky looks cool in blue colored shorts with white stripe. At the same time, Katrina looks quite stunning in dark glasses and no makeup look. Looking at these pictures, it can be guessed that, this couple is enjoying their quality time a lot. Sharing these pictures, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “No Wi-Fi here, still good connection. His fans are showering a lot of love on these pictures shared by Vicky.

Earlier, on March 31, 2022, Katrina shared some pictures from the same vacation on her Instagram account, in which she was seen posing on the yacht with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina was seen donning a black cap and Vicky black goggles. While sharing these photos, the actress made emoji of beach, mountain and love.

As of now, we have liked her pictures very much. Well, how do you like it? Do tell us by commenting, as well as if you have any suggestion, then definitely give it.

(Photo Credit-vickykaushal09)

