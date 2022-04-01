Urfi Javed Fight: Urfi Javed raged on Hrithik’s ex-sister-in-law Farah Khan Ali, commented on clothes

Mumbai. TV actress Urfi Javed, who came to limelight from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is often in the headlines. But this time their discussion is a bit louder. For some time now the battles of Urfi Javed ugly fight are not taking the name of stopping. Recently, a video of her surfaced, in which she was seen fighting with a road guard. During this, he was wearing a revealing outfit of brown color. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-sister-in-law after watching this video Farah Khan Ali (Farah Khan Ali) advised Urfi about her clothes.

What was it then, Urfi, not taking this thing lightly, has replied to Farah. Urfi Javed (Urfi Javed replies back to Farah Khan Ali’s comment) shared many posts on her Instagram story, in which she is seen reprimanding Farah Khan Ali. Not only this, Urfi has also targeted Farah as well as star kids and the treatment they get. First of all let us tell you what Farah Khan Ali said after watching the video of Urfi, ‘Sorry, but this girl should be reprimanded for wearing such clothes. People make fun of her and she thinks people like her dressing sense. I wish someone could tell him the truth.

On this, Urfi has also written a long post, telling Farah the truth (Urfi Javed Fight with Farah Khan Ali). The actress first wrote in her post, ‘Farah Khan Ali ma’am what is tasteful dressing? Please tell me what it means. I know you guys don’t like my dressing style. I don’t live in a bubble, but I don’t care about people’s opinion either. When you put on a dress with designer tags, it became tasteful? Your relatives have made such films in which women have been dressed in small clothes. Then the same thing becomes tasteful for you. Sexualizing a woman’s body for an item song is tasteful to you?’

Urfi did not stop here, she has also shared many posts beyond this, in which she is seen targeting the Star Kids (Urfi Javed targets Starkids). The actress wrote, ‘If you say that people don’t like my dressing sense, then I should change it…Wow.’ People also say a lot about your family.

Did your family listen to them and change themselves? Star kids are trolls for their dressing sense, you asked them to change their style? Tomorrow people will tell your children that they don’t like their appearance, so will they get that changed too? What is logic? Is this what you teach your girls? People don’t like you, please change yourself. I never thought that I would get to hear something like this from a woman like you. I have never seen you give such advice to star kids in public.

After this, now Urfi (Urfi Javed Video) has shared another bold video of her, and in it also dedicated to Farah Khan Ali, writing, “When some chubby aunty comments on Instagram that I have ‘distestful’ Dressing is sense.” In this video, Urfi Javed is seen wearing his glamorous looking clothes properly. She had hidden the sleeves in the clothes, which she now wears after taking out her sleeves.

Let me tell you, recently the video of Urfi Javed was going viral on social media, when she was posing for photographers to take pictures inside a building. Then the guards come and start shooing them away. On this, Urfi gets angry and a fight ensues.

