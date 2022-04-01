UA de C will hold the International Congress of Medicine

By resuming face-to-face academic activities, the School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuilacarried out the Twenty-Second International Congress of Medicine under the theme of Medical Innovation, in a hybrid way, with which they seek to resume the updating of students with the activities suspended during the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Salvador Chavarriadirector of the faculty highlighted that they seek to strengthen innovation in medicine, with the training and development of talents in cutting-edge practices and processes that have kept the Faculty of AU Medicine of C in fourth place at the national level of public schools and in tenth place of public and private institutions for the level of training of doctors and specialists.

On this occasion the theme of Medical Congress It is related to the diseases with the highest incidence in the population, not only in the country but also internationally, such as Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, which should already be considered a pandemic, cardiovascular infarctions, heart and gastric diseases, cancer in adults and infants, since These are the diseases that require future follow-up.

The faculty has already delivered 1,800 tokens to the applicants

Currently, this faculty has delivered a thousand 800 tokens applicants to enter Medicine when they only offer a registration of 120 spaces for new admission, placing it as one of the institutions with the highest demand in the north of the country.