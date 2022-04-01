Two other Samsung bestsellers update to One UI 4.1

Samsung begins the distribution of One UI 4.1 for its mid-range, starting with the Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung continues its work with OneUI 4.1 after showing us all the photographic benefits that will come to practically all Galaxy mobiles, which continue to update gradually albeit at an evidently higher rate than before.

And it is that both the work of Google lightening the core of Android as the reinforcement of Samsung in its development teams, in addition to its collaboration agreements with those of Mountain View, have led to now Galaxy phones, tablets and watches are always among the first to receive the new versions of the operating system, albeit masked by a One UI interface that has also improved very much your experience.

We had already seen no less than 19 updated Samsung phones with this One UI 4.1 that continues based on Android 12 without a trace for now of Android 12L, and that obviously began its journey with the Galaxy S22 to later land in the Galaxy Z family and in the other important mobile phones of the South Korean giant.

Now too already extends through the mid-range and the flagship and best sellers from other yearscoming to devices from the Galaxy A families and fan-edition who waited patiently.

The 19 Samsung phones that have already been updated to One UI 4.1

The first were the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 5GIn addition to the recently released Samsung Galaxy S21 FEand this week begins the distribution of One UI 4.1 for the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy S20 FEthe first in mid-2021 and the second in late 2020.

In terms of improvements, the news is the same as we already knew, so you can follow this link in line to meet them, although it is possible re-emphasize the good work of Samsung with its after-sales support and updates… That 2020 mobiles are being updated in so few weeks is very good news!

In addition, it should also be remembered that the South Korean giant announced even more careful support for its mobiles than that of Google itself, with 4 major updates of Android and upgrades up to 5 years for your most important mobiles.

All these Samsung mobiles will update their camera with these new features of One UI 4.1

Related topics: Samsung

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!