Trujillo, what to see in this town of Cáceres

The five best rural luxury accommodations

8 hotels (with a rural soul) where you can unwind

On top of an old Arab fortress, on the Cabeza del Zorro hill, located in the highest area of ​​the town of Trujillo, in Cáceres, there is a famous castle in which its vestiges still preserve four of the seven doors it had. The door of San Andrés, the one of Santiago, the one of Coria and the one of the triumph.

This emblem of the 9th and 12th century is just one of the abundant historical claims of all visitors to the town since, in addition, Nearby there is a wonderful viewpoint from which to see the entire landscape: the viewpoint of Las Monjas. Because Trujillo attracts. In it, culture shakes hands with the stories that inhabited its land and forms a magnificent framework in which different possible routes intersect to travel and discover the essence of the town. There are gastronomic, ecological, cultural routes and even one that can be done to discover the imprint that Isabella the Catholic left behind in this residence that was also Kings.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Geography PhotosGetty Images

The offer of the town keeps charm for all tastes. ANDIt is cataloged for its beauty as part of the Network of the most beautiful villages in Spain, It has been the chosen horizon to shoot scenes from Game of Thrones, Ridley Scott chose it for The Conquest of Paradise, it was part of the romance of the sequel to Romeo and Juliet and, now, it will also be the town where Leonardo DiCaprio will help create sustainable diamonds as part of a project he is launching with his company Diamond Foundry.

The geolocation of Trujillo, just 46 kilometers from Cáceres and just over half an hour by car, is the perfect enclave for this initiative in which DiCaprio will hire 300 people directly. A location declared of cultural interest with just 9 thousand inhabitants and that each year receives a large number of tourists who, interested in its cultural offer, visit its streets.

Geography PhotosGetty Images

An essential of Trujillo is its Plaza Mayor. It was the enclave where the market used to be set up and where festivals and shows were held, now it is the nerve center where you can sit on one of its terraces and enjoy a good aperitif with the statue of Pizarro in your landscape (There is even a museum in his honor in this town).

La Troya restaurant is the one that every tourist points to on their list, but others also captivate for the flavor of their dishes, such as Mesón la Cadena. Their torta del casar, their pork tenderloin or the moraga are some of the essentials to try on their menu.

From the square you can see the church of San Martín, which was once the meeting place of the Council of Trujillo and, a few meters away, the Arco de la Sangre gate, which, like the Castle, was also the scene of the Game of Thrones.

louis miguel tenGetty Images

To visit Trujillo is to return to the past since its heritage is still valid, in fact, the Catholic Monarchs lived in what is a school, the Strong House of the Chaves el Viejo. And thanks to the conservation of its churches, from Santiago to Santa María la Mayor, the visitor is carried away by its architecture and art, delving into its purest essence.

Beyond the Mesón Cadena in the Plaza Mayor, now in Trujillo one of the restaurants that is on everyone’s lips is La Alberca, a spectacular grill where you can taste both oxtail croquettes with boletus, even some migas, entrecote or revolconas potatoes. It never disappoints. And we don’t say it, but the Michelin Guide, which has included it among its recommendations.



This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If we talk about gastronomy in Trujillo, it is essential to mention Bodegas Habla. 200 hectares with grapes full of personality that is also transmitted in their wines. The Winery stands on land where the Greeks once farmed. Its avant-garde architecture conquers, but the visits and tastings are what make it another of the most requested demands by tourists -and locals- of the town. There are several options to choose from and enjoy intimate evenings in the company of a good wine.

DR/ CELLAR SPEAKS

The people of Trujillo like to say that they are the capital of culture and spring. Now it will also be the cradle of sustainable diamonds. One more excuse not to let this town escape from our agendas.