Tlahuapan police use patrols and headquarters to make their TikTok videos – El Sol de Puebla

With the uniform on, a Tlahuapan tiktoker police uses as scenarios City Hallthe command and until patrols to make your videos who publishes in the account @Chathdezz0 and for whom it is even supported by some of his colleagues.

His first video dates from February 27, 2020however, the account had gone unnoticed until one of his videos became virilized having more than 23 thousand visits, every timee reproduces the famous scene from the Titanic movie where the actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio they travel on the bow of the ship and extend their arms to feel free.

In the video you can see a police on top of a patrol that moves in a place of the federal highway Mexico-Pueblathe uniformed man extends his arms, while one of his companions stands behind him, making reference to the film.

In another video shows a crashed patrolin which it is possible to observe the sign that identifies it as the Tlahuapan vehicle park. The tiktoker element too boasts in other videos the weaponry and some scenes of operations such as the 6th of March when were carried out extraordinary elections of Santa Rita.

The municipal police of this municipality have been pointed out by the residents about what they have not been able to combat the robberies of homes, pedestrians and shops, like the case of a seafood restaurant, where the thieves took the electrical appliances; The event was recorded on March 3.

Another of the criminal acts that have weighed on the corporation is the robbery of a van occurred in Santa Rita last March 23which was recovered by municipal police of San Salvador El Verde.