The world of fashion and photography is in mourning: Patrick Demarchelier passed away

His career began at a very young age, and it was not surprising, since his family was related to cinematography and it was from then that his curiosity about cameras was born and over time he entered fashion photography thanks to the photographer Hans Feurer. Although his career began in Paris, it was years later that she moved to New York and her success began.

His first cover was for Glamor magazine, and since then he has developed shoots for Vogue and later with Harper’s Bazaar, whose exclusive photographer he was. At the end of his contract, Patrick returned to the company that saw his beginnings and took new directions, since he was not only an editorial photographer, but also participated in various advertising campaigns.

Portrait of Princess Diana by Patrick Demarchelier.

(©Getty Images/1135980594)



Demarchelier’s successes went beyond covers. Perhaps one of the biggest happened in 1989, when Lady Di chose him to portray her next to her children: Prince William and Harry. This was the first time that a foreign photographer made portraits for the Royal Family.

The multiple covers, campaigns, exclusivity contracts and relationship with top models, led him to earn an honorary award that the Council of Fashion Designers of America awarded him in 2007But that was not all. The French Ministry of Culture appointed him Knight of Honor of Arts and Letters.