The United States adds 431,000 jobs in March and unemployment falls to a minimum of the pandemic

4.4 million people quit their jobs in February 1:41

(CNN) –– The US economy added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic-era low of 3.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. ).

The jobs figure came in lower than economists expected. But, even so, they consolidate a solid first quarter for the US labor market.

The economy now only has 1.6 million fewer jobs than it did in February 2020, before the pandemic hit.

In fact, several labor market indicators are already close to their pre-Covid-19 levels, the BLS said on Friday. That includes the total number of unemployed people, which fell to 6 million in March, as well as people who lost their jobs permanently, which fell to 1.4 million.

As the situation normalizes and employees return to their offices, the number of people working remotely due to the pandemic has also decreased, falling to 10% in March from 13% in February.

A long road to recovery

The US job market has come a long way since the worst days of the pandemic, when more than 20 million Americans lost their jobs. For Friday’s March jobs report, economists surveyed by Refinitiv had anticipated an additional 490,000 jobs. A figure with which the United States would have recovered more than 90% of all the jobs lost during the pandemic.

Monthly job increases averaged more than half a million in the last 12 months. A truly staggering pace compared to pre-pandemic figures. In 2019, for example, the monthly average was just 164,000.

What does this rise in US jobs reveal?

On the one hand, this shows how well the US jobs recovery is proceeding. And for another, it serves as a reminder that a slowdown will ultimately have to come as the economy returns to normal.

“I expect the pace of hiring to slow down. But I think it’s important to say it’s due to supply constraints,” said Simona Mocuta, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors.

Private sector in the United States lost 301,000 jobs in January 1:02

Weekly jobless claims have also returned to a more normal level. Last week, 202,000 workers applied for unemployment benefits for the first time, adjusted for seasonal changes. That was slightly more than economists anticipated. But, in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans who applied for such benefits for at least two weeks in a row fell to 1.3 million in the week ending March 19, also seasonally adjusted. It is the lowest level since December 1969.

labor shortage

However, the labor shortage that has characterized much of the recovery has not been resolved. Between high demand from companies and fewer people in the workforce, the competition for talent is fierce.

In February, the United States had 11.3 million jobs to fill, but had only hired 6.7 million people. Economists believe it will take some time to narrow this mismatch between labor supply and demand. Meanwhile, wages are rising as companies compete to attract and hire staff.