The time Selena Quintanilla was in a movie with Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando – CINEMABLEND

Selena Quintanilla lost her life 25 years ago after being shot by Yolanda Saldívar, president of her fan club. Today we are going to remember when the ‘queen of tex-mex’ acted in a movie with Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando.

On March 31, 1995, the news was confirmed: Selena Quintanilla, singer and actress also known as the ‘queen of tex-mex’, died after Yolanda Saldívar, founder and president of his fan club, will shoot him at close range with a revolver.One of the most shocking moments of that time.

At just 23 years old, he had become a benchmark in Latin music. let’s remember when Selena was part of a movie in which she shared credits with a young man Johnny Depp and the decorated Marlon Brando, this just a year before his death.

These are the moments where Selena Quintanilla steals the movie even alongside Marlon Brando and Johnny Depp.



We are talking about Don juan de marcofilm directed by Jeremy Leven and that was nominated for an Oscar in 1996 for Best Original Song. The story follows psychiatrist Dr. Jack Mickler (Brando), who is just 10 days away from retirement after a respected career. However, shortly before his retirement, his destiny intersects with a young man with a desire to commit suicide, who also believes himself to be the very seductive Don Juan (Depp) of the writer José Zorrilla.

Although it could well be a simple case, this young man manages to captivate everyone who listens to his stories and his dedication to love. And without meaning to, Dr. Jack Mickler falls for his game and succumbs with his wife, Marilyn, in a sea of ​​desires and passions they didn’t think they had..

‘Don Juan DeMarco’ received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman” by Michael Kamen.



In this 90’s movie Selena Quintanilla had a couple of interventions that, given her singing talent, it was impossible for her to go unnoticed. In the movie credits his official character was known as “Singer”, plain and simple.

During the first scene, Quintanilla showed off his high tones while performing “El toro relax” in an old cantina. This scene has Don Juan doing his thing, seducing and walking like a man of mystery by using a mask and cape to hide his identity.

But this is not all! Selena reappears in another musical number, this time performing “Don’t love me so much” as a duet with Mariachi Sol de México. Not only was the colorful dress with striking embroidery the most striking, but the Texan performer came down from the stage and He steps within a few feet of Marlon Brando for an even more private introduction.

This was the only participation of Selena Quintanilla in a movie, of course she made numerous music clips, but it was with Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando that she made her acting debut. did you remember Don juan de marco and the remarkable role of the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’?