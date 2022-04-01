The result of Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair match at WWE WrestleMania 38 was revealed by the legend

A few days later at WWE WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will compete for the Raw Women’s Championship. WWE has so far built this rivalry in a great way in Raw. Last year also there was rivalry between the two. Talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling, veteran Kenny Bolin has given a big statement about this match.

This week on WWE Raw, Bianca Blair made Becky Lynch worse

WWE had already officially announced the match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Blair. Two weeks ago, Becky Lynch attacked Bianca Blair with a chair. After this, WWE gave an update that Bianca Blair was injured. It took a while that maybe Bianca would be out of WrestleMania now but it did not happen. This week Bianca Blair made a comeback and gave a promo.

During this, Becky Lynch came from behind and attacked Bianca Blair. Becky Lynch then tried to cut Bianca Blair’s hair but this bet backfired. Bianca Blair cut Becky Lynch’s hair. Kenny Bolin said about this match,

Becky Lynch doesn’t need this win. Even if she loses, it doesn’t matter. I think WWE should go with Bianca Blair. Bianca Blair should win at WrestleMania. I too would go with Bianca Blair. Bianca Blair needs this win more. They should just end this match in the right way.

Also Read

Article Continues below

By the way, many reports have said that this time Bianca Blair will become the new Raw Women’s Champion. Last year, Bianca Blair was defeated by Becky Lynch in just 27 seconds. Bianca Blair will definitely take its revenge. Bianca Blair also remains a favorite of fans at this time. Well, whatever happens, the match between these two will be a lot of fun. Fans will also get to see action and some surprises must have been planned by WWE.