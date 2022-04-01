the relaunch of a classic for Android and iOS without ads and without microtransactions, but for which you have to pay again

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has relaunched its most successful game, Angry Birds. It originally arrived in 2009 and had an exponential boom in its first years of life. Now, it will be called Rovio Classics: Angry Birds and it will cost 22 pesos, you can buy it through the App Store and Google Play Store.

This re-release comes after the game was removed from the app stores during 2019, for which fans of the franchise flooded twitter with the hashtag #BringBack2012. Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio, stated that:

“Angry Birds touched a lot of people, and has had a long presence in mobile gaming. After hearing the cries from our fans, we could only think that we needed to find a way to bring Angry Birds back.”

This relaunch comes with improvements, both in the graphical section and in the playable section, they also removed microtransactions and ads. In the same way, players will have access to the mighty eagle at no extra cost as well as at all levels of this first title in the franchise.





These improvements have always been added keeping the same essence that launched them to success. Sami Ronkainen, executive producer, is clear that this is very important: “We know that our fans are a demanding group and will be able to spot even the smallest differences. It was crucial that the gameplay and look of the game matched the original.”

Angry Birds was without a doubt one of the boom most successful that the mobile video game market has had, reaching more than 30 titles in the franchise even expanding to consoles. Between sequels to the original game, spin offs and collaborations with films like Rio, this franchise also reached the cinema, producing two animated films to add to its shelf.





Since its departure in 2009, Rovio Entertainment amassed approximately five billion dollars, according to information from Statista. The first huge jump they had came between 2010 and 2011, in which the earnings in their first year were 7.2 million dollars, while for the second they increased to 83.7 million. A case of commercial success that they may not be able to replicate with the relaunch, but with which they have nothing to lose thanks to the nostalgia of the fans of this enormous franchise.