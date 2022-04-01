The plane with the MotoGP material is already flying towards Argentina

After having to cancel the first day of free practice Argentine MotoGP Grand Prix when one of the five cargo planes that left the Indonesian island of Lombok heading towards Argentinathe plane was finally able to start its journey and took off from Mombasa (Kenya) this morning bound for Argentina after suffering a breakdown.

Before 11 in the morning Spanish time, the plane made the first stop of its trip in Lagos to continue with the long journey that lay ahead.

You can follow the progress of the cargo plane live here

Among the most affected by this delay are the teams Mooney VR46 and Gresiniin addition to Ducati, suzukithe two teams of KTM and Yamaha in regards to MotoGP and also tire supplier michelin.

The cancellation of Friday’s session forced a total change in the schedule of the Grand Prix, compacting all the sessions that were to be held on Friday, for Saturday, together with those that had already been planned for this same day. Now, it remains to be seen whether the modified schedules for this Grand Prix can be met or further changes to the weekend program need to be made if the cargo plane eventually arrives late.