The panoramas of Mexico in the draw for the Qatar World Cup

Mexico finished the Concacaf qualifier heading to the

Qatar World Cup 2022

as second place, with the same points as Canada, which will be seeded.

Although he failed to take first place, Mexico will avoid several of the powers he could have faced had he finished third.

There are many scenarios, but here we present the best and worst scenarios that the Aztec team could face in the World Cup group stage.

How are the bass drums arranged?

Mexico will necessarily have to face one of the teams located in the strongest pot, 1.

DRUM 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

DRUM 2: Denmark, Holland, Germany, Mexico, United States, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay

DRUM 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, and Tunisia.

DRUM 4: Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Cameroon, and the winners of the UEFA Repechage, AFC vs CONMEBOL Repechage, CONCACAF VS OFC REPECHAGE.

The worst scenario for Mexico

Clearly the vast majority of the teams in Pot 1 are big powers, so the scenario is not looking easy at all. But even so, there are some that perhaps the team led by ‘Tata’ Martino would prefer to avoid.

The worst scenario would be the following: France, Mexico, Poland, and Cameroon.

South Korea, located in pot 3, could also cause serious headaches for the Aztec team.

The best scenario for Mexico

But there are also possibilities (few) that the national team will face a group in the same way. For this he would have to run with the luck of measuring himself against the host country, and have fortune on his side in the rest of the pots.

The best scenario would be the following: Qatar, Mexico, Serbia and Ecuador.

It should be noted that there must necessarily be at least one European team in each group.