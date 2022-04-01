the only actor with three films in Netflix’s all-time Top 10

The new audience data for the platform was published and, curiously, there is an actor who is part of three films that make up the main ranking. Look who it is!

One of the main qualities of the streaming service Netflix in recent years is that among the multiple contents that are integrated into the catalog month by month we find several important celebrities in the industry. Some of them star in the most watched movies in the history of the platform, but there is only one that has three in the Top 10. Look who it is!

In principle, one would imagine that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be positioning himself as one of the most beloved stars by his fans, but the reality is that he is only part of one. Same amount for Leonardo DiCaprio and Chris Hemsworth, who are behind the three record tapes of Ryan Reynolds, called from now on as the most successful actor in streaming.

The latest weekly audience update ruled that his latest film on streaming, The Adam Projectreached in its first weeks a total of 209,490,000 million hours watchedthus becoming the film most chosen by users in the entire month of March and positioned as the seventh most viewed film in the history of the platform.

Previously, in late 2021 Reynolds was also part of Red alerttape he got in total 364 million hours viewed, positioning itself at the top of the ranking worldwide. However, that’s not all for the Deadpool interpreter, since in 2019 he also starred in squad 6which in its first 28 days achieved 205.5 million hours watched and currently ranks ninth in the Top 10.

From now on, the only one enjoying such success in Netflix as an actor is Ryan Reynolds, being in three of the ten films that make up the main list. The all-time top 10 complete is as follows:

1- Red Alert (364 million hours)

2- Don’t Look Up (359.8 million)

3- Bird Box (282 million)

4- Rescue mission (231.3 million)

5- Unforgivable (214.7 million)

6- The Irishman (214.6 million)

7- The Adam Project (209.5 million)

8- The kissing booth 2 (209.3 million)

9- Squad 6 (205.5 million)

10- Spenser Confidential (197.3 million)