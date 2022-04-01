The most outstanding series that arrive in April

The different platforms and signals announced their series premieres for April, among which the final episodes of “Ozark” and the first batch of episodes of the last season of “Better Call Saul” stand out. The following is a list of the most important:

7 – TOKYO VICE (Premiere) – HBO Max

From renowned filmmaker Michael Mann (“The Last of the Mohicans”) comes this eight-episode series based on Jake Adelstein’s novel of the same name. Young Ansel Elgort takes on the lead role as an American journalist who moves to Tokyo to work for a major local newspaper.

With the protection of a veteran detective (played by Ken Watanabe), the protagonist will begin to explore the dangerous world of the Japanese mafia known as yakuza, knowing first-hand the corruption and deceit of organized crime.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAKmOuBUBrc

===

13 – ALMOST HAPPY (Season 2) – Netflix

The second season of the Argentine series starring and written by Sebastián Wainraich premieres, in which he gives life -with a semi-autobiographical perspective- to a neurotic and insecure radio host who tries to find himself in his adult life.

Directed by Hernán Guerschuny and with the tone of obsessive and somewhat dramatic humor that characterizes the host, the new installment will delve into the work and family conflicts that the protagonist goes through with Pilar (Natalie Pérez), his ex-partner and mother of his two children, who they begin to mature and confront their father.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R81970g7EmQ

===

15 – ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL (Premiere) – Netflix

Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend lead the cast of this Netflix proposal created by David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”). In an anthology format, the series based on the novel of the same name written by Sarah Vaughan brings to the screen different scandals within the privileged and often immoral British elites.

With a style very close to a psychological thriller, its episodes have the direction of the filmmaker SJ Clarkson and the participation in the cast of Naomi Scott, Ben Radcliffe, Josette Simon and Jonathan Coy.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yUfN54TEm0

===

15 – OUTER RANGE (Premiere) – Amazon Prime Video

It follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and his family, who discovers a puzzling phenomenon on the edge of his ranch in Wyoming. Produced by Brad Pitt, it is a very interesting mix of western and supernatural mystery that follows the Abbott family saga. As they deal with the disappearance of a clan member and a transgenerational feud with their neighbors, the Tillersons, the appearance of a huge dark hole in the middle of the field triggers a series of events with unknown ending.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsbISgamvNE

===

18 – THE FIRST LADY (Premiere) – Paramount+

Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis bring to life Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama, three famous first ladies in American history who serve as testimony to the backstage of the White House and the role of presidential wives in that environment.

From the perspective of its protagonists, the ten-episode series created by Aaron Cooley (“Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.”) traces the activities and hidden power of influence of the charismatic women who accompanied some of the most remembered bosses of State of the northern country.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7K7T6_PNYk

===

19 – BETTER CALL SAUL (First part of the Final Season) – Netflix

The spin-off series of the memorable “Breaking Bad” begins the first steps of its final season. After the delays caused by the pandemic, to which were later added those that derived from the heart attack that its protagonist, Bob Odenkirk, suffered on the set, the story of how Jimmy McGill became the lawyer Saul Goodman will finally have a conclusion .

Created by Vince Gilligan, and with the return of Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito, the crime drama that managed to seduce old and new fans of the original strip will premiere one episode per week.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qz3u06eXf0E

===

21 – THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (Season 2) – HBO Max

The plot led by Kaley Cuoco as the traumatized stewardess Cassie Bowden will have its continuation after a successful first installment that managed to position itself with a good number of nominations in the last season of American TV awards.

With its particular mix of comedy, drama and suspense, the new episodes of the strip will delve into the protagonist’s problems with the law and with alcohol, who this time will also have to deal with her mother, played by the legendary Sharon Stone.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gNHJvPHZHQ

===

24 – BARRY (Season 3) – HBO and HBO Max

The black comedy series starring and created by the actor and comedian Bill Hader arrives with its third batch of eight episodes in which Barry, a former hitman who travels to Los Angeles to carry out one of his dirty jobs, will definitely try to get away from that criminal underworld to further acting, his new passion.

Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Wrinkler join the cast for the season, which will also feature the return of Sarah Burns, D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufw3wGntS-4

===

24 – GASLIT (Premiere) – Starzplay

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this series directed by Matt Ross (“Captain Fantastic”) that comes to Starzplay with its adaptation of the acclaimed podcast “Slow Burn” -by Leon Neyfakh-, which updates the story of the woman who publicly revealed the scandal Watergate from its political underbelly in the early 1970s.

The Oscar winner is Martha Mitchell, wife of the then Attorney General of the United States, who was the victim of very serious mistreatment, abuse and unusual pressure to avoid the discovery of the episode that led to the controversial resignation of Richard Nixon.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46n0rcOcmcQ

===

25 – WE OWN THIS CITY (Premiere) – HBO and HBO Max

Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon, the masterminds behind the seminal “The Wire,” “We Own This City” is a miniseries based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, chronicling the rise and fall of the members of the Special Arms Tracing Unit of the city police, accused of corruption. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the series is headed by Jon Bernthal, and a cast includes Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domi’czyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye_oph-KdnM

===

29 – OZARK (Last episodes of the final season) – Netflix

The end of the dramatic and suspenseful strip created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams about the Byrde family and their dangerous involvement in drug money laundering has arrived on Netflix. This time, they will have to decide whether to continue within the criminal system or definitively move away from crime.

Since its premiere, the series has garnered millions of fans thanks to its captivating story and the performances of the renowned Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy, the main couple, and the young Julia Garner in the role of Ruth, the skillful criminal that helps them in their turbulent business.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoEZtDX63ao

===

29 – THE OFFER (Premiere) – Paramount+

Shortly after half a century of the premiere of “The Godfather”, Paramount + launches this biographical series that portrays behind the scenes of the making of that undisputed classic in the history of cinema directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The plot will be developed through the perspective of its producer, Albert Ruddy, played by Miles Teller.

Its ten episodes, created by Michael Tolkin (“Escape at Dannemora”), also have figures such as Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Patrick Gallo, Giovanni Ribisi, Juno Temple and Colin Hanks among its interpreters.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49d_ArdeyaI

===

The list could be completed with the return of “Elite” (season 5, on 4/8 on Netflix), “Fear the Walking Dead” (second half of its seventh installment, on 18 on AMC), “Russian Doll” ( season 2, on Netflix on the 20th), the science fiction series “The Man Who Fell to Earth” with Chiwetel Ejiofor (on the 25th, on Paramount+) and the animated series “Undone” (season 2, on the 29th on Amazon Prime Video) . (Telam)