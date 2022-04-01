The mandate revocation exercise will not be by the will of the people: experts

It was the citizens, promoted by the president, by Morena, and by organizations such as “Let the Democracy Follow, AC and Let the President Follow, AC”, that the revocation consultation passed its first test: gathering signatures from 3% of the citizens for the summons to be issued.

“The mandate revocation mechanism belongs to the citizens, it is for the citizens and in no way should it be requested by the president or political party, senators, deputies. It is exclusive to citizens. If we attend to this point, no party should have promoted the collection of signatures or going to vote because the revocation of the mandate is distorted,” says Burgoa.

Weeks before 57,500 voting booths are installed in the country (57,200 and 300 special) the president, governors, officials and legislators have turned to promoting the revocation of the mandate.

“What I want is for people to participate, for citizens to always have a leading role in public life and for us to participate in the consultation to revoke the mandate”, is one of the ways in which the president has defended the promotion of the consultation citizen of the second Sunday of April.

But so has Morena. Governors, public officials, legislators and politicians have joined the promotion of the mandate revocation consultation .

José Perdomo Galicia, a specialist at the Faculty of Law of La Salle University, agrees that during these three years, it has been the president who has called for people to go to the polls so that their permanence is subject to the will of the citizens.