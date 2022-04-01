The Kashmir Files Collection Day 21: ‘The Kashmir Files’ crosses the 300 crore mark, the lowest ever on the 21st day

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is creating a ruckus every day at the box office. After crossing many milestones, now the film has taken another record to its name. Even after 21 days of release, Vivek Agnihotri’s film has been able to hold its own at the box office against big budget films like ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘RRR’. ‘The Kashmir Files’ has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Released on March 11, the film is based on the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

‘The Kashmir Files’ did so much collection worldwide



‘The Kashmir Files’ has been cleared by the Censor Board in UAE without any cuts. The film will soon release in Singapore as well. Meanwhile, the film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Whereas in India, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is emerging as one of the biggest grossers of all time. The film has earned Rs 237.22 crore in 21 days.

Earned so much on the 21st day



Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has earned around Rs 2 crore on the 21st day. Let us tell you that this is the lowest earning of ‘The Kashmir Files’ so far, whereas if we talk about the show of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in theaters, then on Thursday, March 31, only 13.66 percent seats of the show of ‘The Kashmir Files’. Just booked.