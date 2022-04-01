The Kashmir Files Collection Day 20: ‘Kashmir Files’ became the highest-grossing film, surpassing ‘RRR’, did so much collection

Based on the painful story of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is setting new benchmarks at the box office with each passing day. Although most of the Bollywood films roll at the box office after two weeks, but Vivek Agnihotri’s film is standing strong even in the third week. This is the reason why the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty starrer is being called an ‘all time blockbuster’.

‘The Kashmir Files’ Day 20 Box Office Collection



According to the report, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has collected Rs 2.55 crore on Wednesday. With this, the film has earned Rs 235.52 crore at the box office. Along with becoming an ‘all time blockbuster’, Vivek Agnihotri’s film will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark.

‘RRR’ did not affect ‘The Kashmir Files’



It is worth noting that this week (from March 25 to March 30), SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ remains the first choice of moviegoers. Despite this, the overall collection of ‘The Kashmir Files’ is continuously increasing. Apart from both the films, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ was also released on the big screen during this period. But apart from ‘RRR’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’, hardly any theaters show ‘Bachchan Pandey’ right now. This is the reason why Kriti Sanon’s film flopped badly at the box office.