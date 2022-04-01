The Great Khali’s humiliating defeat, The Rock’s historic victory

WWE organized the 28th edition of its biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania, on April 01, 2012. The event was watched live by 78,363 people from the stadium. A total of nine matches were contested in the event, out of which one match was fought in the pre-show. The main event consisted of eight matches, including three championship matches. In the main event, the Rock and John Cena were face to face with two big stalwarts. There was a once in a lifetime match between the two legends.

Let’s know the results of all the matches in WWE WrestleMania 29:

#) The pre-show featured a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Primo and Epico defeated Justin Gabriel and the team of Tyson Kidd and The Usos to retain their championship.

#) Sheamus won the championship by defeating Daniel Bryan in the singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#) There was a singles match between Kane and Randy Orton in which Kane won.

#) Big Show won the championship by defeating Cody Rhodes in the singles match for the Intercontinental Championship.

#) Kelly Kelly & Maria Menounos defeated Beth Phoenix & Eve Torres in a tag team match.

#) The Undertaker defeated Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match. Shawn Michaels acted as the special guest referee for this match.

#) A tag team match was fought between 12 Superstars to determine the General Manager for RAW and Smackdown. David Otunga, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Jack Swagger, Mark Henry and The Miz defeated Booker T, Kofi Kingston, The Great Khali, R-Truth, Santino Marella and Zack Ryder. Indian legend The Great Khali was not successful in getting his team to victory.

#) There was a match between CM Punk and Chris Jericho for the WWE Championship. Punk retained the championship via submission. The stipulation was added to the match that if Punk was DQ, he would lose his championship.

#) In the main event, The Rock defeated John Cena in a singles match. The Rock registered a historic victory by winning the Once in a Lifetime match.

