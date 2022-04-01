Schedule and where to watch the Qatar 2022 draw LIVE

Finally we will know the groups of the Qatar World Cup 2022. This Friday the long-awaited draw will be held, where it will be defined who each team will play against world Cup. Event you can enjoy just for the Azteca 7 screenstarting at 9:50AM (Central Mexico time).

This is how the Drums are for the Qatar 2022 draw

For being the host of this fair, Qatar leads Pot 1and then, according to the FIFA ranking, fill in the other spheres.

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal

Pot 2: Mexicothe Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, the United States and Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Ecuador/Australia, New Zealand/Costa Rica and Scotland-Ukraine/Wales

Rules for the Qatar 2022 draw

Among the most important are: All the groups will have at least one European, and at least five of them will have two from the Old continent. In the first Phase there cannot be two teams from the same Confederation, that is, Mexico could not play against Canada or the United States, in Groups (UEFA can, as explained above).

Schedule and where to see the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

don't miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw from 9:50 PM (Central Mexico time).

Where will the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup be?

The long-awaited event will take place in the Doha Convention Center, capital of Qatar. Venue that will house all the figures of the world of soccer, in addition to the representatives of each team, who eagerly await to meet their rivals.

Which channel will broadcast the Qatar 2022 draw?

don't miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw completely LIVE starting at 9:50 AM.