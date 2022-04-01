sara and vikrant at devbhumi dwarka temple: sara ali khan and vikrant massey visits devbhumi dwarka temple in gujarat photos viral as they shoot for gaslight

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently in Gujarat with actor Vikrant Massey. Both are shooting for the upcoming movie ‘Gaslight’. Recently, when both of them came to visit Devbhumi Dwarka Temple, their photos became viral on social media. Both the actors appeared in devotion by applying tilak on their forehead.

Sara Ali Khan definitely visits the famous temples of the place where she is shooting. She visits Mahakal. Kedarnath also goes. She had also reached Khajrana Ganesh temple a few days ago to seek blessings along with mother Amrita Singh. However, because of this, she becomes a victim of trolls many times. Users comment on her post that why she goes to temples even though she is a Muslim! At the same time, Sara’s fans are also stunned by her style. He says that Sara considers every religion equal and she likes this thing about the actress.



Sara shared photos



Sara has also shared some photos of the temple with Vikrant on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, ‘Nice to have you with me, filming, inspiring, holding my hand, being together and helping every single time, thank you, Jai Bholenath.’

posed with vikrant

Sara has also shared a photo with Vikrant, in which both are sitting facing the sea. This picture of sunset time is very beautiful.

Strong fan following on social media



Sara, who debuted in Bollywood with the movie ‘Kedarnath’, has a strong fan following. She is also very active on social media. Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara also has a brother, whose name is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Ibrahim also remains in the headlines due to being a star kid.

Was seen in ‘Atrangi Re’



Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’. National Award winners Dhanush and Akshay Kumar also played important roles in this movie. Sara played the character of a girl named Rinku, who is forced to marry Vishu, a medical student.

A film with Vicky Kaushal



Apart from ‘Gaslight’, Sara will now be seen working with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie. If reports are to be believed, it is a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Luka Chuppi’. Both the stars completed its shooting in Indore.