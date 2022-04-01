Said- dead bodies are buried in the farm house

Bollywood actor Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him after a dispute with his neighbor Ketan Kakkar. Now the Mumbai Civil Court has dismissed his petition, giving a setback to the actor. The court has said that all the allegations made by Ketan Kakkar in Panvel Farm House are true. There is evidence to substantiate the claims against Salman for illegal encroachment and violation of the Forest Act.

The matter was heard by Additional Sessions Judge AH ​​Laddha. The judge, in his 50-page order, rejected Salman Khan’s demand to block Ketan Kakkar’s social media account. The court found that Kakkar had produced such documents confirming that Salman had barred him from visiting his land. The Court argued, “Respondent (Kakkar) has argued that he is a whistleblower in illegal acts committed by the plaintiff (Khan) and has made these allegations in public interest with due care after making documented material in support of the same. Therefore, at the preliminary stage, I feel that the argument of the respondent is more probable than the prima facie case of the plaintiff.”

On this basis, the court gave its important decision. In its order, the Court said, “Since the plaintiff (Khan) has failed to explain how it relates to him and the respondent (Kakkar) has given a reasonable argument, which is prima facie supported by the evidence, I am inclined to pass the injunction. I am not.”

what is the matter

Significantly, there is a farm house of Salman Khan in Panvel, Maharashtra. There is also a plot of Kakkar next to it. He alleges that the actor has blocked the way to the plot.

Recently, Salman Khan’s lawyer Pradeep Gandhi told the court that Ketan has accused Salman that Salman is the ‘front man of D gang’. Comment on Salman’s religion. He was described as close to national and state level leaders. It also claimed that Salman is involved in child trafficking and that the bodies of several film stars are buried in his farm house. Along with this, Salman’s lawyer had dismissed all the allegations.

