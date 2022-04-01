RRR Box Office Collection Day 7 Rajamouli’s film created havoc to earn more than 131 crore in 7 days

New Delhi, Jnn. RRR Box Office Collection Day 7: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus and one of India’s most expensive films ‘RRR’ took the global box office by storm. The film’s earnings seem to have broken many records, especially in the Telugu state and USA. The film started well in the Hindi market, but the special thing about it is that it has retained it. Even after doing good business on the weekend, the film did not fall much on Monday.

The film kept its pace even in the weekdays and till the completion of its first week, the film has crossed the mark of 131 crores in the Hindi belt alone. It is really like magic for a non-Hindi film to earn so much after the corona pandemic. Earlier, Pushpa had done a business of only a little more than 100 crores with great difficulty. Now it is expected that RRR may soon join the 200 crore club.

RRR is a big film in terms of cost. Apart from this, the film has also been delayed several times, which has badly affected the budget of the film. However, SS Rajamouli has not only ensured that the cost is reimbursed, but has also ensured that every investor and partner earns money from the film. RRR has emerged as the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide after Nitish Tiwari’s Dangal and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

The success of RRR is special, as it has generated success in spite of many opposite reasons. Here’s the net box office collection of RRR (Hindi):-

Friday : 19 crore

Saturday : 24 crore

Sunday : 31.5 crore

Monday : 17 crore

Tuesday : 15 crore

Wednesday : 13 crore

Thursday : 12 crore (early estimate)

Net Collection: 131.5 crore

Edited By: Ruchi Vajpayee