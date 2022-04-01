Roman Reigns’ shocking prediction ahead of his historic match against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38

There is going to be a historic match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in WWE WrestleMania 38. Before this great match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns has made a big prediction and claimed that he will be able to defeat the Beast and become the double champion.

Roman Reigns tweeted saying,

“I’ll be back on The Tonight Show after defeating ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. I’ll have both championships at that point.”

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will have a Winner Takes All Championship Unification match at WrestleMania 2022. Roman Reigns is going to participate in this match as Universal Champion and Brock Lesnar as WWE Champion. Brock Lesnar challenged Roman Reigns by winning the Royal Rumble match earlier this year and then he won the WWE Championship and made it a champion vs champion match.

Will Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s rivalry end at WWE WrestleMania?

Let us tell you that the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar started at WrestleMania itself. At WresteMania 31, Roman Reigns challenged Lesnar for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, during this match, Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB briefcase. Later, there was also a match between Reigns and Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, in which Lesnar was victorious.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Brock Lesnar. Since 2018, there has been no match between the two superstars for three years and in 2021 this storyline started once again. Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

Then their match was also going to happen in Day 1, which was later cancelled. However, now finally the last match of this enmity is about to happen. Roman Reigns never defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and for this reason it will not be easy for Roman Reigns to defeat Lesnar.

Apart from this, Brock Lesnar has completely dominated Roman Reigns for some time and that is why the predictions made by Rance have surprised everyone. Now on April 3 (April 4 in India) when there will be a match between the two superstars.

