Roman Reigns’ first reaction after WWE legend Triple H retires from wrestling

WWE legend Triple H took retirement from wrestling a few days ago. Now he will not be seen in action in the ring. Fans were hoping that Triple H would return to the ring for one final match, but it did not happen. After the big announcement made by Triple H, the reaction of the veterans also came to the fore. The current Universal Champion Roman Reigns has also reacted to his relationship with Triple H.

Roman Reigns’ big reaction to WWE legend Triple H

Roman Reigns recently appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show. Roman Reigns said about Triple H

Triple H has been quite critical as a guide. I had already met Triple H before I met Vince. Our relationship was built in a special way. My good relationship with Vince McMahon also happened because of Triple H. In development, we were able to do a good job because of Triple H.

In September last year, Triple H suddenly fell ill. After that he also had surgery. Last year, Triple H had his last match with Randy Orton on Raw. Triple H’s body is no longer cooperating. Maybe that’s why he retired from in-ring action. Backstage, Triple H will definitely have a big role.

A few days ago, in an interview, Trip H said that he will continue to work to bring new talent to WWE. Triple H is probably resting at the moment. He will soon be fit and come back backstage. If his body is right, he can return to the ring for his final match in the future. Triple H made a name for himself in WWE and won many championships. Perhaps no other wrestler can reach this point. Fans will definitely hope that in the coming times, Triple H will definitely be seen in the ring once.