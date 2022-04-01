Roblox Promocodes (April 2022): All codes and free rewards

Roblox is a very original game for many players, a platform from which we can reach hundreds of user-created worlds. In this title there are many objects for our avatar and it is possible to get many of them for free without paying money thanks to the rewards codes (or promo codes in English). By using these you can get items such as clothes, accessories or pets. totally free.

Next, in this news, we present all promotional codes of Roblox that are active during the current month of april 2022 to redeem and how to get your rewards.

Active codes to redeem on the web (April 2022)

These are currently the valid codes to redeem on the web from Roblox:

ROSSMANNCROWN2021: crown of electric guitars

crown of electric guitars SPIDERCOLA: shoulder accessory.

shoulder accessory. TWEETROBLOX: shoulder accessory.

shoulder accessory. KROGERDAYS2021: golf accessory.

golf accessory. 100THOUSAND FOLLOWERS: celebration backpack.

celebration backpack. WALMARTMEXEARS2021: rabbit ears.

rabbit ears. CARREFOURHOED2021: hat accessory.

Island of Move Active Codes (April 2022)

These are currently the valid codes for Island of Move in Roblox:

StrikeAPose: hat.

hat. SettingTheStage: bag.

bag. DIY: cane

cane VictoryLap: cans.

cans. World Alive: partner.

partner. GetMoving: SpeedyShades.

Mansion of Wonder Active Codes (April 2022)

These are currently the valid codes for Mansion of Wonder in Roblox:

ThingsGoBoom: Ghastly Aura waist accessory.

Ghastly Aura waist accessory. ParticleWizard: Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory.

Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory. FX Artist: artist backpack accessory.

artist backpack accessory. Boardwalk: Ring of Flames waist accessory.

Free items from the store

In addition to the objects goes code that we have taught you, we can also get certain items completely free as a gift in Roblox. To do so, simply go to Avatar Shop and enter “Free” in the search engine, or click the following links to see them all (you have to be logged in for them to appear in your inventory).

These are some of the free items what you can get this month:

How to redeem Roblox codes?

In case you have doubts or it has not been clear to you, we clarify that in Roblox there are two types of code mainly. On the one hand we have the normal codes that are redeemed only and exclusively through the web roblox.com/promocodes and on the other the codes that are used within Roblox games such as Island of Move.

Here below we explain how to exchange these two types of codes:

How to redeem web codes

To redeem valid Roblox website codes you have to follow these steps:

Go to this official page: roblox.com/promocodes (you can do this on desktop or mobile).

roblox.com/promocodes (you can do this on desktop or mobile). Once on the web: Sign in with your Roblox account before proceeding.

Sign in with your Roblox account before proceeding. Now enter your code: in the blank box where you can write (it is recommended to copy and paste the codes as is so that there are no errors).

in the blank box where you can write (it is recommended to copy and paste the codes as is so that there are no errors). Finally: press the “Redeem” button.

If the code is valid and you have entered it correctly then a green message will appear in English that confirms that you have redeemed the code without problems. Immediately the reward should already appear in your Roblox account. If, on the other hand, the code is not valid or has already expired, the message that appears is Red color.

Remember that the codes have a validity periodso it is normal that many are no longer available when you want to redeem them.

How to redeem Roblox game codes

In case you want to redeem valid codes for Island of Move or other Roblox games and don’t know how to do itDon’t worry, you just have to follow a few simple steps. Here below we explain how it is done for Island of Move (for other games the method is usually similar):

Login on Roblox with your account.

on Roblox with your account. Once inside, go to the bar game finder and type “Island of Move”.

and type “Island of Move”. Now open the game page and click on the green play button to get into it.

to get into it. You should appear in a lobby with two purple screens in front of you.

in front of you. Approach the post on the right and click the button to interact with it.

and click the button to interact with it. In the window that opens you must select the checkbox “Redeem Code” .

. Now you just have to copy and paste your code to redeem the reward.

We remind you that Roblox is a Construction MMO game in which we can create our own virtual worlds and games. Your download is totally free and is currently available for PC, Xbox One, and iOS and Android mobile devices. Do not hesitate to visit our tips and tricks guide to maximize the potential of this endearing game.