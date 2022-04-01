Minecraft: ray tracing options on Xbox were included by mistake

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

An important part of developing and improving the user experience on Xbox is feedback between users and developers. For this, on the Microsoft platform there is the Insider program that allows gamers and enthusiasts to have access to options that may or may not reach an official update. Usually, it is rare to have access to something confidential, but this time there was an oversight and users of Minecraft they had access, for a brief moment, to the ray tracing experience.

The ray tracing in Minecraft Xbox was a mistake

A few days ago, members of the Xbox Insider program reported that part of the development plans around Minecraft They included options for ray tracing, an element that improves visual quality dramatically. At the time, it was thought that Microsoft and its development team were testing the technology in-game and perhaps in an online experience to see the results. However, this did not have to be the case as it was a bug and such options should not be available to players.

According to the official account of Minecraft on Twitter, what happened was due to a bug because members of the Xbox Insider program weren’t supposed to have access to code-generated options that enabled ray tracing. Likewise, the developers assured that this has nothing to do with future plans to include the technology in the game and much less with its arrival on Xbox consoles in general because, as is known, this depends on each development team.

In case you missed it: thousands of players work on an exact recreation of New York

Still here at LEVEL UP.

Source