Randy Orton reveals when his WWE contract ends

Legendary WWE Superstar Randy Orton was interviewed yesterday by Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. Orton, what he turns 42 today, April 1, he was able to chat with the SmackDown commentator about his future in the company and the possibility of leaving for other wrestling promotions, as was rumored a few years ago. According to the tag team champion, your site will continue to be in WWE for years to come. These were his statements:

“Even a few years ago there was some talk and some talk, but it wasn’t really me talking about going anywhere else. That was just the internet and all those people. I was like: ‘That’s interesting, I never said that.’

My contract ends in a few years and later I will sign another. I love this place, I love doing shit like this. WrestleMania, this is going to be my eighteenth WrestleMania in a few days. For another ten more WrestleMania! (clap)”

Shortly after, McAfee continued the conversation by talking about how Vince McMahon is criticized many times for his mistakes, but he is rarely applauded for all the good he and WWE do, and McAfee commented that Orton is one of those things. good ones that Vince has relied on. Randy replied that he is happy to work for the company and his plan is to continue working in WWE after his retirement of the quadrilaterals:

“I feel lucky to be here at this point in my career. Well, f*** luck, I deserve to be here, but reallyI love the people I work with, and I value their talent and passion and I respect them.

I really want this site to be as good as it can be. We do a lot of good things, like Make-A-Wish for children around the world. (McAfee mentions Connor’s Cure) Yeah, it’s a big deal,” Orton replied.

“We do so many great things. And a lot of times people mention the negative here and there, but you don’t hear all the good stuff. There are so many f***ing good things that this company does every day… And there are so many amazing people.” who works for this company and we will be here forever… And I hope to be part of WWE long after I can’t be taking hits“.

In this way, Orton ensures his stay in WWE in the long term. As for the short term, this Sunday at WrestleMania he will team up with his partner Riddle to face Alpha Academy and Street Profits and will attempt to successfully defend the RAW Tag Team Championships.

