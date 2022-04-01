Ramírez Bedolla delivers accreditation to the Faculty of Medicine of the UMSNH



Writing / The Voice of Michoacán

Morelia, Michoacan. After acknowledging the historic contribution of the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH) to public life and the development of the entity, Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla delivered the accreditation opinion of the Midwifery Surgeon degree program to the Faculty of Medical and Biological Sciences “Dr. Ignatius Chavez.

When delivering to the rector Raúl Cárdenas Navarro the document issued by the Interinstitutional Committees for the Evaluation of Higher Education (CIEES), the president highlighted the educational quality and humanistic vision for the training of the students enrolled in the Michoacan University.

It is an achievement that goes beyond the university space and is relevant for all Michoacans, because the university is complying with the highest standards in Mexico, few universities are so closely linked to their society and this undoubtedly speaks well of the university and of Michoacán. “, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the rector pointed out that this accreditation is added to that granted by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education AC (Comaem), placing the study program among the nine doubly accredited in the country from a universe of more than 139 faculties and medical schools.

To which he thanked the presence and accompaniment of the Government of Michoacán in this accreditation process, and endorsed the commitment of the UMSNH with the students and their families, but also, to continue contributing to the development of the state, through an education of excellence. in the Faculty of Medicine, which is one of the most emblematic of the House of Hidalgo.