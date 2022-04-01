Ramadan: Eight tips for exercising while fasting

Muslims around the world are preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan, a period of deep spiritual reflection and fasting that takes place every year.

In 2022, Ramadan is expected to start on Saturday, April 2, although it could come a day later if the moon is not sighted, and end on Sunday, May 1.

Do you want to stay in shape at all times? Exercising and maintaining a healthy lifestyle during Ramadan can be difficult when you can’t drink water or eat from sunrise to sunset. But personal training experts say there are ways to make it work.

We asked three practicing Muslim personal trainers to share their tips for staying fit over the next month…

1. Hydrate in the morning

Muslim woman drinking water

Drinking as much water as possible between iftar (the evening meal) and Suhur (the pre-dawn meal) can help reduce the risk of dehydration later in the day, especially if one plans to exercise at some point, says Sunny Salique, a trainer Bio-Synergy staff and ambassador. “It is the only water that can be drunk until sunset, which falls around 8 pm this year, which means the fast lasts more than 12 hours.

“I usually drink about four large glasses of water just before sunrise to make sure I’m hydrated for the day ahead.”

Man exercising in a park

2. Find the ideal time

Fasting is different for everyone, so it’s all about finding the training time that works for you. “I personally train at night, several hours after I’ve broken my fast, as it means I can drink water during my sessions and not worry about dehydration,” says Salique.

Souad Gharib, owner of the women-only personal training service, Female Trainer, says doing her workouts early in the day helps her feel energized during the challenging afternoon hours, when hunger and fatigue often set in. “In the evenings during Ramadan, I am completely exhausted. Exercising before breaking my fast works for me, as I personally feel like I have a bit more energy if I do it first thing in the morning.”

3. Join a 24-hour gym

Exercising when the rest of the country sleeps (Getty Images)

You don’t have to sacrifice weight-bearing activity while fasting. “Most gyms close at 10 p.m., but joining a local 24-hour gym during the month of Ramadan gives you the flexibility to exercise after breaking your fast or between prayers,” says Salique. “It is possible to exercise at home, of course, but I like to go out and be in a new environment.”

4. Try strength training

If you love HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts, it’s tempting to stick to your regular cardio schedule, but switch to workouts that aren’t as intense, with fewer reps and more rest time.

“I like to take my workouts pretty easy during Ramadan and usually choose to do strength training,” says Gharib. “That way, I can continue with my leg training days, upper body days and split days, but I’m not working out in a way where I’m sweating profusely and feeling thirsty. It’s slow and controlled for me, it’s not about breaking my personal best.”

Woman doing strength training

5. Eat a hearty breakfast

“Eat a good breakfast (before sunrise) with complex carbohydrates,” advises Salique. “For me, that includes lots of oatmeal and nuts with dates and bananas, as this will give you slow-release energy throughout the day and keep you full for longer.”

6. Take time for recovery

Every exercise regimen needs rest, but with waking up early to pray and going to bed late during Ramadan, it can be hard to get enough sleep. “Naps are very important for recovery. I usually go back to sleep after morning prayer at 5am and take a short nap, then exercise at 9am,” says Gharib, while Salique says she takes a nap from 5pm until that it is time to break the fast, to revitalize.

“It’s about being strategic,” says Gharib. “You can feel really dizzy for the first week, so take more frequent naps during the day if possible.”

7. Exercise, even if it’s just 10 minutes a day

Man riding a bike at sunset

If you don’t have the energy for a 45-minute workout, just consider whatever quiet activity you can.

“Stretch, do yoga, go for a walk – whatever kind of movement you feel like doing, just do it,” says body transformation coach Nazia Khatun (@fitnessrebornuk1). “It will help your mental well-being, as sitting all day, or sleeping, can make you feel even more fatigued and tired.”

Salique adds: “I don’t train for more than an hour, which is less than usual for me, and I try to make my training very easy to maintain during Ramadan.”

8. Eat the foods you enjoy without cutting out any food groups

“Ramadan is not the time to go on a diet,” Khatun stresses. “By eating in moderation and taking into account portion sizes, one feels better each day of Ramadan, which raises energy levels during the fasting period.”