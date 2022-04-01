Prince William and Kate Middleton saw Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel for the first time in the world

WILLIAM and Kate received the first world preview of the sequel to Top Gun from Tom Cruise, their Hollywood superstar.

Tom greeted the royals for the private screening he arranged after learning Wills was a fan of the original.

The prince, 39, an RAF-trained helicopter pilot, and Kate, a mother of three, 40, joined the top secret presentation of Top Gun: Maverick by Sophie Wessex, 57, and the princesses Eugenie, 32, and Beatrice, 33.

It was held at an IMAX cinema in London’s Leicester Square as Tom wanted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to see the long-awaited premiere on one of the UK’s biggest screens.

A source said: “It’s a highly unlikely movie release, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more from the A-list!

“The rest of the cinema was closed off to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family, plus a couple of trusted friends, were the first to see it.

“Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they would enjoy watching it as much as he enjoyed making it, and he left them.

“Apparently, he received the royal approval, especially since William has been a military pilot, so he is very close to his heart.

“It’s also a big-money movie with some of the most incredible stunts ever performed on camera, so it lives up to the hype.”

Tom, 59, made the first Top Gun in 1986. In it, he plays rookie fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell at the US Navy’s elite combat weapons school.

In the sequel, which will officially premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, he reprises the role. This time he is in charge of a Top Gun graduate training group.

Its launch has been delayed by Covid.

During filming, a hard drive that stored one of the only copies was in Tom’s BMW when it was stolen in Birmingham.

Police recovered the car and hard drive after the thieves abandoned the engine.

The film was originally supposed to be released last year, but is now due out in June.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace declined to comment on the private hearing.

