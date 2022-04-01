Price of the dollar today March 31, peso gains the month of March

Today, Thursday, March 31, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8773 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 2.48 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.8911 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

Although on this day the exchange parity closed in negative, if compared to the end of last month, on February 28, we find that the local currency registered a monthly advance of 63.01 cents during March.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso has approached a technical level close to 19.8 pesos per unit, supported mainly by the raising of foreign currency in exports and remittances, as well as by probable increases in the foreign investment portfolio, therefore that, if it manages to drop from that support, it can be appreciated to positions as favorable as 19.50 pesos per US bill.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8911 – Sell: $19.8911

: Buy $19.8911 – Sell: $19.8911 HSBC : Buy: $19.40 – Sell: $20.10

: Buy: $19.40 – Sell: $20.10 Banamex : Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.39

: Buy: $19.28 – Sell: $20.39 Bancomer: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.12

Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.12 Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.50 Monex: Purchase: $19.47 – Sale: $20.47

Purchase: $19.47 – Sale: $20.47 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.50 Santander: Buy: $18.93 – Sell: $20.44

Buy: $18.93 – Sell: $20.44 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3370 – Sale: $20.3900

Purchase: $19.3370 – Sale: $20.3900 Banregio: Purchase: $18.80 – Sale: $20.50

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $45,764.0 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.98 pesos, for $26.11 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

