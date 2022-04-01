play your voice messages without blue popcorn

One of the most popular messaging applications is the WhatsApp and among his most famous tools is the blue popcorn double check. Those that tell you when the other person has already read or listened to your voice message and although there is a way to read what they write to you without them knowing, the truth is that when it comes to audio it is more difficult to hide than you have heard.

This is because there are tricks to turn off blue popcorn when it comes to texting. But when it is a voice or audio message this does not happen. That’s why we’ll tell you a trick so you can listen to audios on WhatsApp without popcorn notifying the other person.

How do I play voice messages without the blue checkmarks appearing?

When you have activated the blue popcorn function and want to listen to the audio without the other person realizing it, it is possible by forwarding the audio to a group chat that you have with the same number and opening it there.

Create a group of one person

One option is to create a group where you are alone. For example, you tell a trusted friend or contact that you are going to put them in a group but that you will remove them as soon as you have created the chat. Once you have the group created, you can delete that other contact and forward the voice messages that you will hear.

This is done because in some versions of WhatsApp you cannot forward messages to yourself. Now you know this simple option to play audios without the person who sends them noticing, and without the need for external apps you can maintain your privacy even more.

