Paul Heyman believes there are more worthy rivals for Roman Reigns in WWE



Since he made his comeback in summer slam 2020, Roman Reigns has become one of the fundamental pillars of WWE. Reigns was presented to fans with a new character heels, a facet that has suited the fighter wonderfully, who looks very comfortable on paper. Since then, accompanied by his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and his manager Paul Heyman, Reigns has been unstoppable, dominating WWE SmackDown with an iron fist.

Throughout his historic reign, which now totals 577 days, Reigns has broken numerous records and defeated great rivals such as Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena and Goldberg, among others. Now, he will have to face his biggest challenge to date, a “Winner Take All” against Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

While promoting the match and the event during an interview with ariel helwani In “The MMA Hour”, Paul Heyman answered several questions, among them, if there is any superstar of great talent that can challenge the Universal Champion. Then we leave you with his statements about it:

“I think there are some people who are really ready to step up and I’m not going to name them as it’s up to them to step up.. And they’re not going to get the benefit of my support if they don’t know it’s time to step up. There are still some very important matches for Roman Reigns. Is this the biggest (against Brock Lesnar) right now? Of course it is.

It’s the main event of WrestleMania, the biggest WrestleMania match of all time. Winner takes all, title against title, a unification match. Are there other people who are ready to step into the spotlight and take on Roman Reigns? Definitely. Are they destined to make an impact this Sunday? They better, if they want to be the next to challenge Roman Reigns“.

Reigns and Lesnar are scheduled to play the most important match of WrestleMania 38, with which the event will conclude. The result of the contest will be key to the immediate future of WWE. The winner will leave the PPV as the unified champion. It remains to be seen who will manage to make history and what plans the company will have for the titles starting next week.

As happened in the last edition, WrestleMania 38 will be held in two days: WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday. WrestleMania Saturday will take place on April 2, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while WrestleMania Sunday will take place on April 3 at the same venue.

