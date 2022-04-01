Oscar Awards 2022: Will Smith’s call to the president of the Academy causes an internal crisis | Culture

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock at the Oscars last Sunday continues to create seismic waves within the film industry. This Thursday it was revealed that the aggressor of the comedian and winner of the Oscar for Best Actor spoke by video call on Tuesday, March 29, with the president of the academy, David Rubin, and the CEO, Dawn Hudson. Smith apologized for his conduct, which marred the 94th edition of the ceremony. This call has caused a crisis in the leadership of the Academy because its content was not explained, its existence was not even discussed, at the emergency meeting the following day, Wednesday, where the sanction process against the protagonist began. from Williams method.

Smith called Rubin and Hudson to convey his apology, which he posted on his Instagram account shortly afterward. the publication Variety reports that the actor explained the reasons that made him lose his composure after hearing a joke from Rock about the shaved haircut of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. The magazine assures that the video call lasted half an hour, but sources from the organization have told deadline, audiovisual journalism website, which was only six minutes.

On Tuesday, Rubin sent the nearly 10,000 academics a letter expressing anger that the big movie night was overshadowed by Smith’s “harmful and unacceptable” behavior. The organism studies the possible sanctions against the actor. It was the first explicit condemnation of what happened, after on Sunday it was surprising to see how a man who had assaulted a presenter in front of millions of people who watched him on television returned to the stage minutes later to collect an award. Rubin then promised to keep all academics in the loop.

It was not so. This Wednesday the first meeting of the governors (the board of directors that represents the 10,000 academics) was held to discuss what happened. There was no mention of Smith’s call with Rubin and Hudson at the meeting, multiple sources told The Associated Press. Variety already dead line. This has generated suspicions in the group of managers including Laura Dern, Whoopi Goldberg, Susanne Bier, Ava DuVernay or Steven Spielberg. “Why would they want to hide something like that from us? It only contributes to creating an atmosphere of suspicion”, a governor who preferred to remain anonymous explained to these publications. EL PAÍS contacted one of the members of the directors of the Academy, but he refused to speak about the process.

This is not the first contradictory information that comes from the institution. This Wednesday he announced that Rubin himself and Hudson asked Smith to leave the Dolby theater after the hit on Rock. “He refused,” the statement said. This version has been rejected by some present, who pointed out to the media that there was no formal or explicit request for the actor to leave his seat.

In that meeting it was agreed to initiate the disciplinary process against Smith, which contemplates 15 days for him to defend himself in writing. The decision on the punishment, which could lead to a suspension of membership or expulsion from the organization, will be held on April 18.

“We are prepared to arrest him”

As the days go by, new details are known about how the events unfolded on the night of the Oscars. Will Packer, the producer of the ceremony, has assured in his first interview since Sunday that the Los Angeles police were ready to arrest the protagonist of Men in Black. “’It’s an assault,’ that was the expression they used at the time. We can go after him. We are prepared. They can press charges,” law enforcement officials said, Packer told The Associated Press. Good Morning America, of the ABC network, the same television network that broadcast the gala.

There was no arrest because Rock did not want to report Smith. “They [la policía] Several options were presented to him, but Chris rejected them. He was just saying, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine,’” recalled Packer, who asked the host to listen to what the agents were offering him. The producer said in good morning america that he did not speak to Smith at any time during the night, contradicting some versions that claimed he was inside the theater minutes after the incident. Rock returned to the stage on Wednesday night. At a theater in Boston, where he was resuming his stand-up tour, he confessed to a standing-applause audience that he was “still processing everything that happened.”

