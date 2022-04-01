Opinion | What if the gamers took us out of this? By Rosana Corral-Márquez #OpiniónVP

“We are the only ones prepared to survive this,” a young man in my office told me the other day. Who? I asked him. She didn’t know if he referred to himself as schizophrenic, hysterical, or a teenager in a cap and glasses. I don’t have a diagnosis for him yet, I don’t usually rush into this. At the moment he comes to see me, which is already a lot, and he instructs me in all kinds of games. One day he got impatient because he didn’t tell him what kind of disorder he had and I asked him if he was afraid to find out. “Being schizophrenic,” he said, “would be interesting,” and I immediately ruled out that he was just for that. gamer yes, and the good ones. He trains very hard, many hours a day, many years. A Rafa Nadal of the games on-line. “We them gamers ─he added boastfully─ we are the best prepared for wars and catastrophes. We have faced grave danger many times.”

What happens to humanity that no longer discriminates against territories? The real and the virtual are navigated as the same substance, fiction and truth compete with each other. One day an actor pampered by Hollywood televises his violence in front of millions of people because he feels like he is in a video game. Or he wants us viewers to believe it that way. Will Smith’s famous right hand has been felt by many in the facebut the thing does not end there: several memes seek to applaud the gesture and make the supposed reactions of the public viral: Ryan Gosling with a complicit giggle (taken from 2017), or Mel Gibson visibly pleased. Images fake that build a reality à la carte, like that of Zelensky asking his troops to accept surrender in which he is seen like a talking head because it was created by a computer. Show must go on. The anonymity of the creators of these hoaxes makes it easy for them to spread like wildfire, but is it just that?

“Post-truth” was the word of the year in 2016 and it seems that the century is going to pass like this, like a foggy day in which you still have to drive to work. Narrowing the eyes. at fifty. Sticking well to the windshield so as not to lose sight of the edge of the gutter. In the end it becomes very easy to choose the most accommodating story, the one that offers the least resistance. We are too exhausted to resist. The coefficient of friction or friction, I read in a physics definition, depends on the materials and the force that one exerts on the other. It depends on the nature of the bodies in contact and, the more polished its surface, the less friction. In other words: the more equally polished, the more satin the movement. In the “hell of the same”, described by Byung Chul-han, we choose a smooth and shiny existence, free from shocks. A peaceful comfort. In the bubble that the networks create for us, our truth cooks effortlessly and without asking us to participate. The algorithm knows what we digest well and serves it to us over and over again, who has energy left to spend on changing their minds?

There is another element of the century and it is the permanent staging. What a friend of mine has baptized as “scandacular”, which combines the spectacular with the scandalous. And he wins by a landslide. We live the hegemony of the visible over the invisible, of the spectacular over the subtle. at the provocation of Chris Rock With his foolish joke, not so many reactions are dedicated to him because his violence is of the veiled but equally sadistic genre. The perpetrator of a slap will always be pointed with accusatory fingers. “You didn’t know how to put up with it,” claims the pack, which does not accept the applause memes for the slap. They appeal to the classic “we do know how to withstand a provocation” but, to what extent should the provocateurs go unpunished?

It is 27 years since the French Eric Cantona kicked a hooligan in one of the most famous attacks in football. “I don’t play against a team ─he counts among his emblematic phrases─, I play against the idea of ​​losing”. We are talking about maximum tension and required performance. We talk about show with humans who look like gods. The gesture and the accompanying sanction led to the creation (along with Maradona) of the World Football Players Union and the start of a debate on the limits for fans in the stands. From the care of your social and moral rights, did you achieve your goal? Is the client (spectator) always right? Perhaps it is also necessary to think a little about the impunity of the agitators, to avoid that they always remain as victims and that the last picture, the most notorious, is the one that monopolizes the spotlights and the laments.

Nothing new under the sun, basically, but served in such a crazy way that our capacity for surprise is diminishing and it will take a nuclear mushroom in the next neighborhood for us to exclaim oh! How strong! Did you see it too? Perhaps more than one can take it as another screen of their video game.

Meanwhile, our priorities continue their dance like the Eurovision scoreboard when the votes move each country in the medal table. What comes first? The Easter holidays or the light of this month? Will my son finish the race or will we spend the savings on that destination from which we may not even return?