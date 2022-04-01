Now this is how the gauri mam of ‘Lagaan’ looks, Rachel Shelley style has changed so much in 21 years | Now this is how the fair mem of ‘Lagaan’ looks, Rachel’s style has changed so much in 21 years

3 hours ago



Actress Rachel Shelly made a place in everyone’s heart with the film ‘Lagaan’, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Rachel played the character of Gori Mem in ‘Lagaan’ and everyone liked her way of helping the villagers. This was Rachel’s first and last film in Bollywood. It has been 21 years since the release of this film and Rachel has changed a lot in all these years. Let’s know how Rachel Shelly looks now :-

‘Lagaan’ was nominated for Oscar

Actress Rachel, who made her place in the hearts of people with ‘Lagaan’, has worked in many films in the Hollywood industry. He was also nominated for an Oscar for his acting. Rachel had revealed in an interview that her biggest preparation for the film ‘Lagaan’ was to learn Hindi. Although speaking Hindi was difficult for her co-star Paul Blackthorne, Rachel joked during the conversation that it was a little easier for her because she had to speak Hindi like a person who had just come to India .

host a podcast Rachel

Rachel, age 52, hosts a podcast called PodDIVA, which focuses on LGBTQ people. In addition, Rachel is also the producer of the famous magazine DIVA of the United Kingdom. He is also known for his Hollywood series ‘The L Word’. Apart from being an actor, she is also a model and writer.

The film ‘Lagaan’ was released in 2001.

Released in the year 2001, ‘Lagaan’ was the third Bollywood film to reach the Academy Award’s Best Foreign Film category. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film starred Aamir Khan, Gracie Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne in pivotal roles. The film has been made on the issue of tax of farmers’ land. Doubling of the farmers’ land starts being charged by the British, against which Aamir Khan becomes the voice of the poor farmers. In order to get the ‘Lagaan’ forgiven, Amir accepts the challenge of the British and competes with them in cricket.