Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis receive the personalized WWE Champion title

It’s already here! When the lights of the AT&T Stadium in Dallas turn on to give relevance to the fights that we will see throughout the weekend, that is when we will understand the greatness of the show that we have been talking about week after week as well. I will beThis weekend, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, when WWE Superstars and the biggest celebrities in the world of North American entertainment meet inside and outside the ring. No one missing.

And as we said, about to kick off with WrestleMania 38, the “greatest” two-night WrestleMania in history, the first Australian tennis two to win a local Grand Slam since 1997 can now celebrate in style. tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis They won the 2022 Australian Open in men’s doubles on January 29, defeating Australians Matthew Ebden and M. Purcell 7-5 and 6-4 in the final, and now they finally have their WWE Champions belt to be able to commemorate it.

Nicknamed as “The Special K’s“, the childhood friends who became GrandSlam winners have received their incredible personalized WWE titles to commemorate their historic victory just before WrestleMania 38, following the tradition of the great champions such as in the NBA, the NHL or without going any further, annually in the Premier or in the Champions League. With both of them planted in the semifinal of the Masters of Miami, could we have another cause for celebration this weekend?