New possible marker in multiple sclerosis

Currently patients with multiple sclerosis receive treatments with anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies every six months, a situation that is far from being a safe or stable cure. The clinical trials done so far in this direction they do not answer to the question asked by the neurologist at Hospital del Mar, Jose Enrique Martinez: “How long do we have to be treating these patients?”. A recent study by the Neuroimmunology Research Group of the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute 38 patients has made it possible to identify a possible new biomarker to combat multiple sclerosis. Now, the next step for the researchers is to transfer the results to older cohorts and achieve a multicenter study.

The research, published in the journal European Journal of Neurology and directed by Martinezhas opened the door to seek other formulas to address multiple sclerosis, demonstrating the possible usefulness of a marker for personalize treatment with anti-CD20 in patients with this pathology, the NKG2C. “Sometimes we stick to what the data from phase 2 and 3 clinical trials tell us, but what should not happen is prevent us from launching new hypotheses for future studies. We have approached this pathology from a completely new point of view”, states the researcher.

Currently they have started formalities to contact others Hospital centers and succeed in taking the step towards multicenter study. The researcher states that “we are contacting other centers and evaluating this marker to see if we can also replicate it with more data. We have a small sample size, although very well followed, with clinical and immunological data. Probably, at least we should double the number of patients to get new results. We have to collect new data to replicate the study in some way”, concludes the neurologist.

The administration schedule of these drugs in patients with multiple sclerosis currently marks that it be done every six months, although it is not clear if the period of time It’s appropriate for all those affected. “We have carried out a very preliminary observational study that seeks to analyze the mechanism of action of these drugs. The context is that anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies are placed in patients with multiple sclerosis based on the phase indicated by clinical trials. Phases 2 and 3 confirm that it must be installed every six months with the idea of ​​preventing B lymphocytes control disease activity.

After conducting a prospective study in a total of 38 patientsthe researcher has confirmed that “if we have a mechanism of action for our drugs, which is a antibodyand joins the B lymphocyte, there are some cells that, when they recognize the antibody bound to the lymphocytes, eliminate them. We are talking about cells natural killer and in the laboratory we have seen that, if these cells have an activating marker that is the NKG2Cact more intensely, causing the slower lymphocyte repopulation”.

In the 38 patients in whom the marker NKG2C a was evidenced Recovery time much longer with regard to B lymphocytes. “Each patient has a reprobation kinetics of these lymphocytes that can be very different. Unlike other drugs, multiple sclerosis has not been clearly shown to have a clear relapse of the disease when the patient is withdrawn from anti-CD20, at least in the first few months”, explains the pulmonologist.

Administering drugs every six months destroys the immune system

The hypothesis proposed by the team of researchers led by Martínez is to ensure that the marker allows delay drug administration that today the patient must have them every six months: “If we could measure this marker in the patient, it would not be the most correct thing to administer the drug every 6 months. we would be giving gunshots to the immune system over and over again, plus it can have immunological implications.”

In this way, the objective of the researchers is to be able to personalize treatments for patients with this pathology in the future. “As it happens in Oncology, there are many markers to decide what is the best treatment for a certain patient. In Neurology sometimes we lack biomarkers that we would like to use. In the future we will see if the one we are analyzing is one of them, but it has allowed us to open new doors to investigate,” says Martínez.