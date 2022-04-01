In the last weeks Netflix started limiting the use of shared accounts among family and friends. And now the streaming company adds a chapter of restrictions with the withdrawal of some functions, not important, but that millions of people used.

For a few years Netflix has allowed us to customize the avatar of each account profile not only with predefined designs, something that almost all streaming platforms do, but also with the same image that we have on Facebook thanks to a linking system that now comes to an end.

The company sent an email to users who use that feature to notify them that, as of May 2this feature will no longer be operational.

Thus, the profiles of the accounts that use this function will have the default avatar, although we can change it to any one on the platform.

If you are one of those who use the avatar of Facebook, you have to go to the section to manage Netflix profiles and, from there, choose one of the many there are, both the classics and those related to the most popular Netflix series.

Netflix delinks from Facebook starting in May

What to watch on Netflix: 10 movies and series for this weekend

When we have some leisure time, free time, and we want to enjoy it with friends, family, alone or as a couple, One of the questions that may appear is what to watch on Netflix. As one of the most used content platforms in the world, it is always one of the first alternatives that are thought of if what we want is to watch a movie or a series.

The content is so wide and varied that it can seem overwhelming and it is not always easy to define what to watch on netflix. That is why we usually look for recommendations, rankings, or at least lists of what is available in the catalog on this page to find out what is there and what is interesting about that list.

What to watch on Netflix: 5 movies that have just arrived on the platform

1. What to watch on Netflix: Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Set thirty years after the original film, the story depicts a replicant blade runner named K discovering the remains of a female replicant who was pregnant at some point in the past, something that is seemingly impossible. To prevent a possible war between humans and replicants, K secretly takes it upon himself to find the boy and destroy all evidence related to him, leading him to discover that he is linked to the missing blade runner Rick Deckard.

The film was very well received by the review. Its direction, photography, music, production design, and visual effects garnered notable praise, and it is currently considered by some to be one of the best sequels ever made in film history.

What to watch on Netflix: Blade Runner 2049 is one of the films that can be found on the platform

Blade Runner 2049, which is one of those that can be seen in Netflixreceived five nominations in the Oscar awards and it won in the following categories: best visual effects and best photography.

2. What to watch on Netflix: Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk or Dunkerque is a British-American film that was released in the year 2017. Written, co-produced and directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy.

This movie, which could be the answer when we ask ourselves what to watch on Netflix, tells the story of Operation Dynamo, a military action carried out by the United Kingdom in order to evacuate nearly 400,000 soldiers from Francewhich had been invaded by Nazi Germany during World War II. The film is a production between the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France and the United States.

What to watch on Netflix: Dunkirk is one of the most prominent and critically acclaimed films

The recording of this film began in May 2016, precisely in Dunkirk, Franceand ended in the city of Los Angeles, United States, where post-production took place.

The movie was very well received by the review film, which highlighted the performances, direction, staging and soundtrack of this feature film.

3. What to watch on Netflix: The Adam Project (2022)

Adam Reed is 13 years old and carries the sadness left by the sudden death of his father a year before. One night he enters the garage of his house and finds an injured pilot, who turns out to be himself, arrived from the future. What is he doing here? It is not a matter of sentimental tourism –although a little yes, too–, but a secret mission. The Adam of the present and the one of the future must travel together to the past to find his father, fix some issues and, in the process, save the world.

What to watch on Netflix: The Adam project is one of the feature films that came to the platform

4. What to watch on Netflix: St. Vincent (2014)

A great comedic cast including Melissa McCarthy and Bill Murray add some lightness to this drama. Maggie (McCarthy) travels to Brooklyn with her 12-year-old son, Oliver (Jaeden Lieberher). As a single mother who has to work long hours to make ends meet, she has to enlist the help of her misanthropic neighbor, Vincent (Bill Murray), to take care of her child.

Naturally, Vincent refuses to let his life be interrupted by a brat, and he takes Oliver to the slopes, the strip club and the bars, all the while developing an unlikely friendship between them.

5. What to watch on Netflix: The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight, the sequel to Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, pits the hero of Gotham, played by Christian Bale, against a dangerous and psychopathic enemy: the Joker. When the villain darkens the reality of the city, he unleashes chaos with ruthless acts, but his intentions are simple: take out Batman and watch it all fall apart.

This film, which is one of those that can be seen on Netflix and that won a posthumous Oscar victory as best supporting actor for the deceased Heather Ledgercontinues the dark tone and complexity of Nolan’s first appearance in Batman.

What to see on Netflix: this version of Batman came to the platform so that all fans can see it

What to watch on Netflix: 5 series that you can find on the platform

1. What to watch on Netflix: Atypical

Keir Gilchrist stars as autistic teenager Sam Gardner in this Netflix original series that follows Sam’s life through high school and, in later seasons, college, navigating the tricky social situations he encounters at school and home. After a rocky first season, Atypical found its groove in its second season and followed up with a critically acclaimed third, which saw Sam start college and grapple with a whole new set of challenges. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport play Sam’s mother and father, respectively, while Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s talented and protective sister. The series wrapped up with its fourth and final season, all of which are now available on Netflix.

2. What to watch on Netflix: Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is one of the series that can be seen on Netflix

You don’t need to know much about Formula 1 to enjoy this documentary series that offers an inside look at the drama and high-stakes competition that fuels the Formula One World Championship. A joint production between Netflix and F1, Drive to Survive is credited to spark (or rekindle) interest in racing around the world, particularly in the U.S. Each season of the series chronicles the races, the drivers, the intense rivalries and all the ups and downs of the teams competing that year, with exclusive access to the teams, owners and managers, leading to many interesting behind-the-scenes moments. Even if you have never seen a Formula 1 race before, there is a good chance you will become a fan.

3. What to watch on Netflix: Pieces of her

An afternoon of shopping with your mother in a mall… What could go wrong? Well, more than you can imagine. A random act of violence in a quiet Georgia town has unforeseen consequences for young Andy Oliver and his mother, Laura. Hungry for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America that leads to the darkest and most secret side of her family. Who really is this woman who claims to be his mother?

4. What to watch on Netflix: Vikings: Valhalla

If you’re a fan of the historical drama Vikings, here’s the best news the streaming world will give you: Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series that picks up the story a century after the original and focuses on the backstories of some of the the most celebrated Norsemen in history, including Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiriksdottir, and Harald Hardrada, all while fighting for their Christian and pagan beliefs. The temporary location is the end of the Viking Age, during the Battle of Stamford Bridge, which took place in 1066. With Vikings having ended after six seasons in 2021, Valhalla is the perfect show for those who still want a little more.

5. What to watch on Netflix: Love is Blind

What to watch on Netflix: Love is blind is one of the series found on the platform

Love Is Blind is a dating-based television series that premiered on Netflix on February 13, 2020. The first season was followed by a reunion special on Netflix and YouTube, which went live on March 5.

Netflix renewed Love Is Blind for a second and third season on March 24, 2020. The second season premiered on February 11, 2022 and concluded on February 25, 2022. The third season was filmed in the past. to back with the second season, and takes place in Dallas, Texas. Netflix renewed Love Is Blind for a fourth and fifth season on March 24, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that a Brazilian adaptation of Love Is Blind was released in October 2021, while its adaptation to the Japanese public also arrived in 2021.