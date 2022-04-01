Netflix: 3 movies to cry non-stop this weekend from April 1 to 3

Do you play sad songs to feel better? Then surely the same thing happens to you with movies and if what you are looking for is to cry watching a good movie this weekend, you came to the right place. Here we talk about three great dramatic movies that you can see in Netflix the April 1 to 3.

The boy in the striped pajamas

Also available on Prime Video

In 2008, Mark Herman directed this film that tells the story of Bruno (Asa Butterfield), an eight-year-old boy who does not know the meaning of the Final Solution and the Holocaust during 1942.

Not being aware of the terrifying cruelties in the middle of the world war, everything changes when she meets Shmuel, a Jewish boy who has a strange parallel existence on the other side of the fence. 7.8 rating on IMDb.

miracles from heaven

In 2016, Patricia Riggen directed this film that tells the story of a girl who suffers from a rare and serious digestive disorder who suddenly finds herself miraculously cured after surviving a terrible accident.

When Christy discovers that her 10-year-old daughter, Anna, has a rare disease with no cure, she begins a relentless search for a cure for her daughter. 7.1 rating on IMDb.

Saving Private Ryan

Also available on HBO Max

Steven Spielberg directed a film in 1998 that immediately became a classic of war films, after its realistic recreation of World War II and the harshness of the battlefield.

The film tells the story of United States Army Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) and how his company is sent on a difficult mission to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), who lost all three of his brothers during the battles. . Seeking to alleviate the pain of his mother, the Army asks the soldiers to rescue her only living son.

The film had 12 Oscar nominations and ended up taking five, including Best Director. 8.6 rating on IMDb.

