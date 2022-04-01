Minecraft – Allay: This is the new game mob that works like a Roomba

Last October, during Minecraft Live 2021, Minecraft players were able to vote for one of the next mobs to appear in the Mojang sandbox. Following Allay’s victory over Glare and Copper Golem, this will be the next character to appear in the title when version 1.19 of the title lands.

The alley just appeared on the Snapshot 22w13a and it’s coming to Minecraft soon. As you will see, it is a tremendously interesting mob that fulfills a very useful function for many players. Let’s review it.

What is Allay and what does it do?

The allay are a kind of pretty nice little blue angels. They are non-aggressive and appear at outposts and mansions in the giant tree biome. They are quite small and fly around the environment, being able to appear individually or in groups of three.

Its utility is quite revolutionary in Minecraft, since they do a function of “remote vacuum cleaner”. Just give them any object to collect all the objects of that type that are lying around nearby. However, they cannot be transported and will only follow a player if they are given an item to pick up.

Will return items to the ground if within range of a note block that has been used in the last 30 seconds. It can collect up to a stack of a specific item, but is unable to take items from chests or duplicate them.