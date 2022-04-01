Michelle Renaud posted a video on Instagram in a bikini: she talked about the benefits of ice baths on her figure | Famous
The actress Michelle Renaud has shown on her social networks the curious and unusual method that she follows to improve her physical and mental health and maintain her figure: take frequent ice baths. Even through her digital platforms she invites her followers to try them.
Michelle Renaud practices the Wim Hof method
It was in September 2021 that the protagonist of ‘La Herencia’ published for the first time about ice baths. On that occasion, she commented that she had been trying this method for about a month and she already loved it.
According to the official page of this practice, it consists of three pillars: daily ice baths, deep breathing and a strong commitment. The ultimate goal is that those who try it connect better with their body, in addition to having some supposed health benefits.
On her Instagram account, Michelle Renaud has commented that ice baths have helped her “improve the quality of my skin”, “I get rid of the chronic colitis that I hated living with so much”, “it fills me with energy”, ” I think it rejuvenates and helps remove cellulite.”
Thus, in recent months, the soap opera star has become a promoter of this procedure.
Michelle Renaud showed off her physique after months of undergoing ice baths
After 6 months of perseverance, the actress shared one of the results of this practice on her Instagram account: she improved her figure.
As he commented in a short video, he has not had the opportunity to exercise as much as usual due to the recordings of ‘The Inheritance’, but keeping the ice baths helped him tone his abdomen, “lose fat” and remove cellulite.
All this was told while wearing a bikini.
Other celebrities who use ice as a beauty or physical treatment
The truth is that Michelle Renaud is not the only celebrity who has included low temperatures in her routine.
Fernanda Castillo, Maite Perroni and more recently Francisca have commented on different occasions that they submerge their faces in buckets of ice water to firm up the skin in this area.
In January 2022, for her part, Aislinn Derbez showed on her Instagram account that she also immersed herself in an ice tub as part of a trip to the beach. The actress of “La casa de las flores” did not explain the reasons why she did it, but she did assure that it was a difficult experience, because in addition to the cold, she felt pain.
Around the world, other celebrities who have tried the Wim Hof method are the brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth.