Mexican National Team vs Brazil, most repeated match Mexico

The Mexican team you will meet your destiny Qatar World Cup 2022. This Friday, in World Cup lands, the draw for the group stage will be held, where Mexico will know who they will play against during the winter tournament.

Al Rihla will be the ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Schedule and where to watch LIVE the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup



Qatar 2022 World Cup draw

The 29 selections nationals that are already qualified for Qatar 2022 will discover which teams they will face, in the absence of three places that will be played in the playoffs.

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal

Pot 2: Mexicothe Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, the United States, Croatia and Switzerland

Pot 3: Iran, Japan, Serbia, South Korea, Canada, Poland, Morocco and Senegal

Pot 4: Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Tunisia, Cameroon, Peru/Australia, New Zealand/Costa Rica and Scotland-Ukraine/Wales.

Mexico has faced Brazil five times

The game that has been repeated the most times for the Mexican team in the history of the World Cups is against Brazil. Against the Verdeamarela, Mexico has faced each other five times, with a draw (Brazil 2014) and four defeats (1950, 1954, 1962 and 2018).

follows him France with four matches. The last time with victory for our team 2-0 in South Africa 2010, in addition to a draw in 1966 and two setbacks: 1930 and 1954. Together with the Gauls, our team has also faced Germany on four occasions: the balance remains in a victory (2018), a draw in (1986) -lost on penalties- and two lost games (1978 and 1998).

Participate in the World Cup Draw Simulator in FUT Azteca



Schedule and where to see the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Do not miss Mexico's destiny in Qatar 2022. The broadcast of the draw starts at 9:50 AM (Central Mexico time).