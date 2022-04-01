messages of solidarity for Bruce Willis – Publimetro Colombia

The world of cinema was surprised by the sudden withdrawal of Bruce Willis from the world of acting and his colleagues in Hollywood have not stopped sending him their solidarity and messages of support through different platforms.

After it was announced that the star of Hard to Kill suffers from aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person’s ability to express and understand it, numerous movie stars have expressed themselves, including several co-stars and friends.

Sylvester Stalloneyour partner in the restaurants of Planet Hollywood in the 90s and with whom he shared credits in the saga of The Expendables, He was one of the first to send his support through his Instagram account.

action friends

The renowned actor of the saga of Rocky He posted a carousel of five photos along with Willis with a short message.

“We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family”, Stallone, 75, wrote.

John Travoltawho shared on camera with Willis in pulp fiction and worked alongside him Look Who’s Talking He also placed a couple of graphics with an emotional message for his friend.

“Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our biggest hits together, pulp fiction and Look Who’s Talking” Travolta wrote. “Years later she told me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, it’s like it happened to me.. That’s how generous her soul is. I love you Bruce.”

Honey with a Sixth Sense

One of the greatest successes of the career of Bruce Willis was Sixth Sense, a thriller he starred in in 1999 with the then little Haley Joel Osmentnow 33, and who also paid tribute to him with a photo on Instagram.

“It’s been hard to find the right words for someone I’ve always looked up to, first on the big screen and then, by a stroke of luck, in person,” Osment began his post. “He is a true legend who has enriched all of our lives. with a singular career spanning nearly half a century.”

“I am so grateful for what I was able to witness first-hand and for the tremendous amount of work it created for us to enjoy for years to come,” she added. “I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family. as they go forward with the courage and good humor that has always defined them.”

M.Night Shyamalan, The director of that film, which was nominated for six Oscars, used the Twitter platform to express his love for whom he considers an “older brother.”

All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family of him is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid. — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 31, 2022

“All my love and respect to my older brother Bruce WillisShyamalan tweeted. “I know his wonderful family surrounds him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall when he was a kid.”