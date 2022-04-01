Medical guidelines suggest new management of anticoagulants in patients with gastrointestinal problems

Specialists are also concerned about the management of antiplatelets during gastrointestinal procedures.

Gastroenterologists now have a new guide to address acute gastrointestinal bleeding and elective endoscopy, establishing when to continue, suspend or resume antithrombotic agents, which is the first set of recommendations to be published in more than 5 years.

Jointly developed by the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology (CAG), the guidelines address acute GI bleeding and elective endoscopy and establish when to continue, discontinue, and resume antithrombotic agents.

Since the last recommendations, there have been significant advances in this area, leading to better practices, according to Mayo Clinic specialist Neena S. Abraham.

The new guidelines have been published online by the American Journal of Gastroenterology, and according to Abraham: “We needed an approach that was as evidence-based as possible, but pragmatic enough to keep patients who need these drugs while we do our work in gastroenterology.

The expert also pointed out that they followed a fairly strict approach and that with these new guidelines doctors could fill in the existing gaps.

Guidelines are pragmatic and focused

The panel reviewed randomized controlled trials, controlled and uncontrolled observational studies, and other designs published between 1995 and 2020. They primarily focused on studies of patients who had received anticoagulants or antiplatelet drugs and who were hospitalized or under treatment. observation with acute gastrointestinal bleedingor who underwent endoscopic procedures elective gastrointestinal services, as well as inpatients or outpatients.

What they sought to address was the following:

Temporary discontinuation of anticoagulant and antiplatelet medications.

Reversal of anticoagulant and antiplatelet drugs.

Periprocedural heparin bridge.

Postprocedural resumption of anticoagulant and antiplatelet drugs.

At context of gastrointestinal bleeding acute, the authors suggest that fresh frozen plasma or vitamin K not be given, unless patients taking warfarin and instead recommend, if necessary, a prothrombin complex concentrate.

