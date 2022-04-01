Malaika Arora and Harnaaz Sandhu clashed over the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, fans told this actress the best

Mumbai. Many award functions and events were organized in Mayanagari Mumbai last night, where a gathering of stars was seen. In one of these, Malaika Arora and recently Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu also participated. A video has now surfaced from this event, which is going viral on social media. Malaika Arora and Harnaaz Sandhu can be seen dancing to the song Chaiyyaan Chhaiyan in this video.

In this video shared on Manav Mangalani’s Insta page Malaika Arora Harnaaz is seen teaching Sandhu the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ (Malaika & Harnaaz Dance on Chaiyya Chaiyya) step. Harnaaz is also trying her best to match Malaika. In the end, the two can be seen dancing together. But in this video, Malaika Arora is seen winning the hearts of the fans. If you look at the comment box of the post, people have described Malaika as better than Harnaaz.

Malaika’s curvy figure is looking quite spectacular in a black fishtail gown. At the same time, Harnaaz carried an embellished gown of silver color. Looking at the comment box, fans have told Malaika to be better than Harnaaz. One user wrote, Malaika looks like Miss Universe. While another trolled Harnaaz and wrote, Harnaaz has become fat.

How well has Malaika maintained herself? Some other users have started trolling Hanaz for her weight. A user has crossed the limit and has told Malaika the trophy of the Filmfare Award.

