Leonardo Dicaprio preferred ‘Titanic’ to ‘Boogie Nights’, according to Paul Thomas Anderson

Leonardo Dicaprio rose to fame after his role in Titanic. James Cameron’s film was a box office success and led Dicaprio to become a global superstar. However, the actor faced a difficult decision between Titanic and Paul Thomas Anderson boogie nights. Dicaprio ended up choosing Titanic And the rest is history.

‘Boogie Nights’ is one of Paul Thomas Anderson’s most acclaimed films

Anderson is a highly successful director and screenwriter. His films are always very different from each other, but they always end up receiving very good reviews. His second movie boogie nights, stars Mark Wahlberg as Eddie Adams, who goes from being a dishwasher in a Los Angeles nightclub to a famous porn star named Dirk Diggler. It features a stacked cast that includes John C. Reilly, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Heather Graham, William H. Macy, and Don Cheadle.

boogie nights was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress for Moore, and Best Supporting Actor for Reynolds. While the movie would have been a nice step in Dicaprio’s career, it doesn’t compare to the box office juggernaut that it is. Titanic.

Leonardo DiCaprio turned down ‘Boogie Nights’ for ‘Titanic’

Dicaprio became a huge star during the 1990s and was highly sought after in his young career. He was even considered to play Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels His breakout came with his performance in Titanicbut Anderson says he almost starred boogie nights. In an interview with the smart podcast, Anderson confirmed that Dicaprio had a hard time choosing between boogie nights and Titanic.

“That is very true that I asked Leo to be in boogie nights, and he spent many, many months agonizing and debating about it,” Anderson said. “In the end, what I realized, about halfway through that long decision-making process, is that he had to make a decision, whether to do Titanic or do boogie nights, and chose to do Titanic. Which, in the long run, catapulted him to this massive world fame, but on the other hand, I think possibly, we laugh about it now, but he’s sorry to miss out on the experience and do it.”

Choosing ‘Titanic’ benefited both Leonardo Dicaprio and Mark Wahlberg

According to Screenrant, Dicaprio “allegedly recommended Wahlberg” for the lead role in boogie nights. The two had previously worked together on the basketball diaries. However, at this point in his career, Wahlberg was primarily associated with being the lead member of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. boogie nights He showed that he is a strong dramatic actor and now he is a big movie star.

for dicaprio, Titanic led many to become obsessed with the young actor. His role as his crush, Jack, made him a heartthrob in pop culture. Dicaprio had already proven to be an excellent actor after his nomination for Best Supporting Actor for What is eating Gilbert Grape. Now, everyone knew his name and wanted to see everything he did.

For this day, Titanic it remains the third highest-grossing film in the world. The only movies that have been able to top it are avengers endgame and Avatar. Titanic it won 11 Oscars at the 70th Academy Awards, including Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Song, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Direction, and Best Picture.

