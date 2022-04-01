Leonardo Dicaprio preferred ‘Titanic’ to ‘Boogie Nights’, according to Paul Thomas Anderson

Leonardo Dicaprio rose to fame after his role in Titanic. James Cameron’s film was a box office success and led Dicaprio to become a global superstar. However, the actor faced a difficult decision between Titanic and Paul Thomas Anderson boogie nights. Dicaprio ended up choosing Titanic And the rest is history.

‘Boogie Nights’ is one of Paul Thomas Anderson’s most acclaimed films

Anderson is a highly successful director and screenwriter. His films are always very different from each other, but they always end up receiving very good reviews. His second movie boogie nights, stars Mark Wahlberg as Eddie Adams, who goes from being a dishwasher in a Los Angeles nightclub to a famous porn star named Dirk Diggler. It features a stacked cast that includes John C. Reilly, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Heather Graham, William H. Macy, and Don Cheadle.

