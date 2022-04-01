La Nación / Machine Gun Kelly recounted what he lived in Paraguay with Foo Fighters

Machine Gun Kelly, who recently visited our country in the company of his girlfriend, Megan Fox, to give a concert at the Asuncionico and was finally suspended, in an interview for the program “Howard in Hollywood” revealed that during his stay in Paraguay he participated of a party in which he shared and enjoyed with the late Taylor Hawkins and the other members of Foo Fighters.

On the occasion, MGK commented on how his meeting with Hawkins was days before his death, taking into account that both were in our country. In this sense, it should be remembered that the drummer died suddenly last Friday, March 25, in the city of Bogotá, Colombia.

The singer began by saying: “We were in Paraguay, there was a storm and the show was cancelled. That same day, just like us, the Foo Fighters were also going to play”. And he explained that he wrote to Dave Grohl so that the group would listen to him and he told them that they would go and his reaction was:

“My God, the Foo Fighters are coming to see our show! We had gone to sound check to get everything ready, we had set up speakers so that when Dave sees us from the side of the stage he can fully hear us. We were so excited,” he expressed. However, in the end that was not possible due to the rain that broke out and then they received a call telling them that the concerts were canceled, Machine said.

After his great disappointment due to the suspension of the event, he again messaged Grohl and he invited them to go to his hotel and added: “We are going to close the terrace and we are going to have a drink.” “We went there, I realized that we were twenty people, I did not know how they would feel about so many people or if it was going to be a more relaxed meeting,” he stressed.

However, both he and his entire team were very welcome by the famous band. As for Taylor Hawkins, he noted: “He reached out to each of us and gave us some special time, he had such a beautiful soul.”

At the same time, he stated that Taylor took a moment to congratulate him on his performance as Tommy Lee in the movie “The Dirt”, where he also told him that he was very proud of his children. “He was someone who radiated a lot of light, we saw how he stopped to greet each one,” said Megan Fox’s boyfriend.

At the end, Machine assured that the ex-member of Foo Fighters gave them his heart and affirmed that it was the best night of their lives “The last thing he said to us, when we were dating my drummer, was that he was very disappointed not to have been able to see us to touch”.